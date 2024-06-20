More Sports:

June 20, 2024

NBA free agency rumors: Sixers' interest in Paul George has 'significantly waned'

After high expectations that the Sixers would be aggressive in pursuing All-Star forward Paul George during NBA free agency, the latest rumor indicates that might not be the case.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Paul George Tyrese Maxey 76ers Free Agency Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Is Paul George no longer in the Sixers' free agency plans?

The idea of Paul George as the Sixers' third star next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is quickly falling by the wayside. 

A new report early Thursday evening from The Athletic's Shams Charania indicates that the Sixers' interest in George has "significantly waned."

Perhaps the Sixers are just out on George. Perhaps George never really wanted to leave his hometown Clippers in the first place and the smoke around him and Philly was just that. If he's not going to be playing in Sixers red, white and blue, the Sixers need to figure out quickly their best way to use their cap flexibility to secure a third star. Maybe that can be unexpectedly signing OG Anuoby or trading for Brandon Ingram.

In a period where ever Sixers offseason feels like the most pivotal in franchise history, this summer may very well be that given that the Embiid era is hanging in the balance and Daryl Morey needs a slam dunk acquisition. 

NBA trade rumors: Pelicans contacted Sixers about Brandon Ingram

