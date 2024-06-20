NBA free agency rumors: Sixers' interest in Paul George has 'significantly waned'

June 20, 2024
The idea of Paul George as the Sixers' third star next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is quickly falling by the wayside.
A new report early Thursday evening from The Athletic's Shams Charania indicates that the Sixers' interest in George has "significantly waned."
The Philadelphia 76ers' interest in pursuing Paul George has significantly waned in recent days, and the franchise is expected to be aggressive elsewhere with its salary cap flexibility and draft capital leading into next week’s NBA Draft, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2024
Perhaps the Sixers are just out on George. Perhaps George never really wanted to leave his hometown Clippers in the first place and the smoke around him and Philly was just that. If he's not going to be playing in Sixers red, white and blue, the Sixers need to figure out quickly their best way to use their cap flexibility to secure a third star. Maybe that can be unexpectedly signing OG Anuoby or trading for Brandon Ingram.
In a period where ever Sixers offseason feels like the most pivotal in franchise history, this summer may very well be that given that the Embiid era is hanging in the balance and Daryl Morey needs a slam dunk acquisition.
