James Harden: "Daryl Morey is a liar," says he won't be part of Sixers again

Just as Sixers fans were starting to come to terms with the fact that the team was likely going to be running it back with Joel Embiid and James Harden front and center, The Beard had something to say:

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of," Harden said, via Shams Charania.



This quote comes on the heals of reports that Harden trade talks had recent cooled , and the team was intent on planning for 2023-24 with the reigning assist leader being on the roster.

It sounds as though there could be yet another a Ben Simmons situation on hand.

Harden elected not to become a free agent this offseason, settling for his one-year team opt in instead of a new deal with a new team. He did express a desire to sign a max contract, but the Sixers are wary of inking the 33-year-old to a long term contract.

It's unclear what happens next. Sixers' GM Daryl Morey ironically landed Harden when he refused to sell Simmons — who refused to play for the Sixers two seasons ago — for less than he was worth. Will history repeat?

This latest revelation does nothing if not totally decimate any kind of trade value Morey might have had in Harden, which is clearly the reason Morey leaked last week's report about him staying in Philly anyway.

We'll keep you posted as this story develops.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports