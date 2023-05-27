More Culture:

May 27, 2023

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. to celebrate anniversary with double IPA beer

The fruity beer will be available at all three of the brewery's taprooms and will be released in limited quantities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Cosmic Bull Shark Provided Image/Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

To celebrate its 11th anniversary Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. is introducing a new beer. The Cosmic Bull Shark, which will release June 10, is brewed with tastes of citrus, guava, and passionfruit.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. is celebrating its 11th anniversary in June with the release of a double-hopped double IPA.

The Bucks County brewery will debut the Cosmic Bull Shark on June 10. The beer will be available at all three of its taprooms and will be released regionally in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. 

The beer is brewed with Simcoe and Nelson Sauvi hops and Phantasm, a powder compound derived from New Zealand Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc grapes, to give it an aroma of citrus, guava, and passionfruit. The fruity double IPA has an 8.5% ABV. 

Neshaminy is also throwing a party at its flagship location in Croydon to celebrate the brewery's anniversary. The party from noon to 7:00 p.m. will include live music from Tigers Jaw, A Wilhelm Scream, The Homeless Gospel Choir, and Town Liar.

Food trucks, such as Federal Donuts and Local Harvest Pizza, will also be there. 

"It's hard to believe we've been brewing here in Bucks County for 11 years now. It's been a wild ride filled with epic brews and unforgettable moments, and we owe a massive shoutout to our amazing team, loyal customers, and the entire local beer scene for making this journey possible," Rob Jahn, co-owner and lead brewer of Neshaminy Creek said.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company was founded in 2012; it operates three taprooms in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope, Pennsylvania. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Bucks County Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company Alcohol

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Purchased - American flag flying in the wind

Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day weekend

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver charged with three hit-and-runs the day after Christmas, including fatal crash near Broad and Lehigh
philly 3 hit and runs

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Children's Health

A brain abnormality may help explain the cause of sudden infant death syndrome
SIDS Cause Risk Factors

Eagles

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets a visit from the Stanley Cup on the latest "New Heights"
Jason-Kelce-Gritty-Flyers-Stadium-Series-NHL-2019.jpg

Music

Taylor Swift's new 'Midnights' deluxe album includes 'Karma' remix with Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Ice Spice Collaboration

Weekend

'90s book fairs and Memorial Day at the shore: Your weekend guide to things to do
memorial day shore.jpg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved