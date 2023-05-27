Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. to celebrate anniversary with double IPA beer

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. is celebrating its 11th anniversary in June with the release of a double-hopped double IPA.

The Bucks County brewery will debut the Cosmic Bull Shark on June 10. The beer will be available at all three of its taprooms and will be released regionally in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.

The beer is brewed with Simcoe and Nelson Sauvi hops and Phantasm, a powder compound derived from New Zealand Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc grapes, to give it an aroma of citrus, guava, and passionfruit. The fruity double IPA has an 8.5% ABV.

Neshaminy is also throwing a party at its flagship location in Croydon to celebrate the brewery's anniversary. The party from noon to 7:00 p.m. will include live music from Tigers Jaw, A Wilhelm Scream, The Homeless Gospel Choir, and Town Liar.

Food trucks, such as Federal Donuts and Local Harvest Pizza, will also be there.

"It's hard to believe we've been brewing here in Bucks County for 11 years now. It's been a wild ride filled with epic brews and unforgettable moments, and we owe a massive shoutout to our amazing team, loyal customers, and the entire local beer scene for making this journey possible," Rob Jahn, co-owner and lead brewer of Neshaminy Creek said.



Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company was founded in 2012; it operates three taprooms in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope, Pennsylvania. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

