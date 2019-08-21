What to stream on Netflix in September: 'Between Two Ferns' movie; Sacha Baron Cohen series, 'The Spy'

August 21, 2019
Netflix has released its coming-and-going list of movies and shows September, and the streaming giant is welcoming a slew of original content – including a "Between the Ferns" film and new Sacha Baron Cohen series.
That's right — Zach Galifianakis' viral fake talk show that made waves on Funny or Die has been reimagined into a full-length film, out on Sept. 20. The basic plot is that Galifianakis is hitting the road to interview celebrities in an attempt to restore his reputation.
Other original Netflix content includes "The Spy," a Sacha Baron Cohen and Noah Emmerich series, set in the 1960s in Syria. Cohen plays an Israeli clerk turned secret agent.
If you want something a bit lighthearted, you can catch the Julia Roberts film, "Eat Pray Love" coming to Netflix on Sept. 9. Or maybe you need a little more Keanu (Reeves) in your life, and in that case, "The Lake House," starring Reeves and Sandra Bullock, hits the streaming platform on Sept. 1.
To all the parents who rely on Netflix to keep your kids busy: There's a lot of quality content leaving Netflix in September. You're going to have to say goodbye to a few Disney classics, including "Hercules," "Mulan," "Stuart Little," and "Pocahontas." Don't worry too much though, the platform will add a few films, like "Open Season," "Igor," and "For The Birds."
Other titles leaving include Netflix all six seasons of "Parenthood," and Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein favorite, "Portlandia."
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante's Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister's Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
The World We Make
Archibald's Next Big Thing
Article 15
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Turbo
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea
I'm Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
Come and Find Me
Océans
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Sarah's Key
Team Kaylie
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Furie
Glitch: Season 3
Explained: Season 2
The Grandmaster
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician
Skylines
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Seasons 1-7
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Kicking and Screaming
Honey 3
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Seasons 1-3
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Carol
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Portlandia: Seasons 1-5
Parenthood: Seasons 1-6
Bachelorette
Night School
