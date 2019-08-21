What to stream on Netflix in September: 'Between Two Ferns' movie; Sacha Baron Cohen series, 'The Spy'

Netflix has released its coming-and-going list of movies and shows September, and the streaming giant is welcoming a slew of original content – including a "Between the Ferns" film and new Sacha Baron Cohen series.



That's right — Zach Galifianakis' viral fake talk show that made waves on Funny or Die has been reimagined into a full-length film, out on Sept. 20. The basic plot is that Galifianakis is hitting the road to interview celebrities in an attempt to restore his reputation.

Other original Netflix content includes "The Spy," a Sacha Baron Cohen and Noah Emmerich series, set in the 1960s in Syria. Cohen plays an Israeli clerk turned secret agent.

If you want something a bit lighthearted, you can catch the Julia Roberts film, "Eat Pray Love" coming to Netflix on Sept. 9. Or maybe you need a little more Keanu (Reeves) in your life, and in that case, "The Lake House," starring Reeves and Sandra Bullock, hits the streaming platform on Sept. 1.

To all the parents who rely on Netflix to keep your kids busy: There's a lot of quality content leaving Netflix in September. You're going to have to say goodbye to a few Disney classics, including "Hercules," "Mulan," "Stuart Little," and "Pocahontas." Don't worry too much though, the platform will add a few films, like "Open Season," "Igor," and "For The Birds."

Other titles leaving include Netflix all six seasons of "Parenthood," and Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein favorite, "Portlandia."

Movies and shows coming to Netflix in September.

SEPT. 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante's Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister's Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

SEPT. 4

The World We Make

SEPT. 6

Archibald's Next Big Thing

Article 15

Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

SEPT. 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

SEPT. 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020

SEPT. 12

The I-Land

The Mind, Explained

Turbo

SEPT. 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea

I'm Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

SEPT. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

SEPT. 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

SEPT. 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

SEPT. 18

Come and Find Me

SEPT. 19

Océans

SEPT. 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

SEPT. 21

Sarah's Key

SEPT. 23

Team Kaylie

SEPT. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

SEPT. 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Furie

Glitch: Season 3

SEPT. 26

Explained: Season 2

The Grandmaster

SEPT. 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal: Season 3

In the Shadow of the Moon

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician

Skylines

Movies and shows leaving Netflix in September

SEPT. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Seasons 1-7

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

SEPT. 4

Kicking and Screaming

SEPT. 6

Honey 3

SEPT. 9

Leroy & Stitch Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

SEPT. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas Tulip Fever

SEPT. 15

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Seasons 1-3

SEPT. 16

Super Genius: Season 1 Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

SEPT. 20

Carol

SEPT. 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

SEPT. 24

Portlandia: Seasons 1-5

SEPT. 25

Parenthood: Seasons 1-6

SEPT. 26

Bachelorette

Night School





