What to stream on Hulu in September: Harvey Weinstein doc, 'Untouchable,' and Wu-Tang miniseries, 'American Saga'

Hulu has released what's coming to the streaming platform for the month of September, and it includes original features, as well as some light-hearted and killer films to get you through the month before Halloween.



The streaming giant wants to spook you a little bit before October hits, and that message is clear with the addition of films like "Amityville Horror," "Pumpkinhead," "Evil Dead," and "Poltergeist II."

But let's say you're not feeling horror films — maybe even a comedy? Well, if you need something a little more chill, you can watch Wayne and Garth attempt concert promoting in "Wayne's World 2." Or if you want to retrace your '80s and '90s childhood footsteps, "The Goonies," "Ferngully: The Last Rainforest" and "Pocahontas" will be hitting the platform next month.

Two long-awaited Hulu originals will premiere next month as well: "Untouchable," a documentary following Harvey Weinstein and the "#MeToo" movement, and the new miniseries, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," a fictionalized story of the Wu-Tang Clan's formation.

Teen favorites "She's All That" and "Pretty in Pink" will come to the platform in September. "Kicking and Screaming" — not to be confused with the 2005 Will Ferrell film – will come to the platform on Sept. 4. The lesser-known '90s comedy from Noah Baumbach ("Squid and the Whale") stars Parker Posey and Eric Stoltz and follows a group of college graduates who don't really want to grow up.

Check below for the full list of what's coming to Hulu in September.

Available September 1

Chuggington: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Lionsgate)

27 Dresses (2008)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Dog and Pony Show (2018)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible (2003)

After the Screaming Stops (2018)

Against the Wild 2 (2016)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Everlasting Piece (2000)

Banking on Bitcoin (2016)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Bigfoot Country (2012)

Blown Away (1993)

Breaking Away (1979)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Cokeville Miracle (2015)

The Cooler (2003)

The Dark Half (1993)

Demolition Man (2003)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

The Edge (1997)

Emma (1996)

Evil Dead (1981)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Exposed (2016)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Far from Home (1989)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

The First Monday in May (2016)

Firstborn (1984)

Flashback (1990)

From Mexico with Love (2009)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

The Goonies (1985)

Heist (2015)

Hercules (1997)

High-Rise (2015)

I, Frankenstein (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Juno (2007)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Lost in Space (1998)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Miami Vice (2006)

The Midnight Meat Train (2009)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Monsters at Large (2018)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Portrait if a Lady (1996)

Pinocchio (2018)

Playing it Cool (2014)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Ravenous (1999)

Red Dog: True Blue (2018)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Saving Christmas (2017)

Secretary (2002)

She’s All That (1999)

Sliver (1993)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Suicide Kings (1998)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Training Day (2001)

Turtle Tale (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wild Card (2015)

Available September 2

Anthropoid (2016)

Matriarch (2018)

Untouchable: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available September 3

Bolden (2019)

We Die Young (2019)

Available September 4

The Purge: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Available September 6

Into The Dark: Pure: Episode 12 Season Finale (Hulu Original)

Available September 9

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Available September 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey (2019)

Available September 14

Pocahontas (1995)

Available September 16

The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 3B (Cartoon Network)

Curious George (2006)

Available September 17

Dancing with the Stars: Season 28 Premiere (ABC)

Available September 19

Aniara (2019)

Crypto (2019)

Available September 20

Afterlost: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available September 21

Dream Corp LLC.: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Robihachi: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available September 24

9-1-1: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Complete Season 8 (FX)

Bluff City Law: Series Premiere (NBC)

Prodigal Son: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Doctor: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Voice: Season 17 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 25

Black-ish: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Bless This Mess: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Emergence: Series Premiere (ABC)

Empire: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

Mixed-ish: Series Premiere (ABC)

New Amsterdam: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Conners: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Resident: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 26

Chicago Fire: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Modern Family: Season 11 Premiere (ABC)

Schooled: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

South Park: Season 23 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Stumptown: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Available September 27

A Million Little Things: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

Perfect Harmony: Series Premiere (NBC)

Sunnyside: Series Premiere (NBC)

Superstore: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

The Good Place: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 28

American Housewife: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Rango (2011)

Available September 30

American Dad!: Complete Season 13 (TBS)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 30 Premiere (ABC)

Bless the Harts: Series Premiere (FOX)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 10 Premiere (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 10 Premiere (FOX)

Shark Tank: Season 11 Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 31 Premiere (FOX)

Primal Fear (1996)

Teen Spirit (2019)

