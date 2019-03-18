'You vs. Wild' with Bear Grylls is Netflix's newest interactive show

On the heels of Netflix's success with "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," the streaming giant is bringing its newest interactive show to the platform next month: "You vs. Wild," with survivalist Bear Grylls.

The new series lets you choose the outcome, and more precisely, factors in Grylls' survival efforts. Known for his work on the Discovery Channel with "Man vs. Wild" and "Running Wild," Grylls heads to a number of locations – from jungles to the mountains.

Viewers then get to decide what Grylls does on the show, making choices that help decide whether or not he survives. (Something about helping to determine a man’s chance of survival makes me a bit uneasy, but apparently this is a family show.)



“I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots,” the 44-year-old survivalist said in a statement. “The stakes are high in this one!”

The series is directed by Ben Simms ("Shark Tank") and will be produced through Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures. The series will include eight choose-your-own-adventure episodes.

"You vs. Wild" will premiere April 10 on Netflix.

