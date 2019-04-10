Netflix releases trailer for new horror series 'Chambers'

Netflix released the trailer for their newest horror series, "Chambers," on Wednesday, and this haunting tale about a heart transplant will give you nightmares.



The series follows Sasha (Sivan Alrya Rose), a heart attack survivor who underwent a heart transplant. As wonderful as this new lease on life is for the character, things slowly begin to take a dark turn. She notes, “It’s just so weird that someone had to die in order for me to live," before we see Sasha meeting her heart donor's parents, Nancy (Uma Thurman) and Ben Lefevre (Tony Goldwyn).

Nancy and Ben decide to open a scholarship in their daughter's name, Becky, and give the initial scholarship to Sasha. There's a few eerie shots, including what appears to be blood coming out out of Nancy's hand, before someone then warns Sasha, "Watch out for that family."

Things grow gradually creepier as we see even more blood and glimpses into Becky's haunting memories. “I wanna know who’s inside of me," Sasha says. "I’m seeing things, things that she saw.”

The series was created and written by Leah Rachel. She serves as executive producer alongside Alfonoso Gomez Rejon.

Rachel talked to Entertainment Weekly on the premise of the show, “Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma. But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and f’ed up than you were expecting.”

"Chambers" will premiere on Netflix Friday, April 26.







Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.