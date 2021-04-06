More Health:

April 06, 2021

Thousands of new COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Camden County Vaccination Center

By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Camden Vaccine Center Courtesy/Camden County

The Camden County Vaccination Center has administered more than 70,500 doses since it opened in January.

The Camden County Vaccination Center has thousands of new appointments available this week thanks to a sizable new delivery of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. 

To offer the added appointments, the center has extended its operation to 12 hours per day. The new hours began Tuesday and continue through Saturday. 

Eligible New Jersey residents can make appointments online or by calling (856) 549-0530 or 1-800-999-9045.  The center is located on Camden County College's Blackwood campus. It does not offer walk-up appointments. 

Camden County is operating the site in partnership with Cooper University Health Care and Jefferson Health-New Jersey. The site has administered more than 70,500 doses since opening in January.   

"This is an incredible opportunity to increase the rate of vaccinations in our community at the same time that spread of this disease appears to be picking up," County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr., said in a statement"These vaccines are our best weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The faster that we are able to get these shots into the arms of our residents, the faster we can put this pandemic behind us. 

"If you are eligible to be vaccinated, please do not delay and get your shot as soon as possible. All approved vaccines are safe and effective."

Those currently eligible for vaccination include:

 Adults age 55 and older
• People ages 16-54 with certain medical conditions
• People ages 16-54 with intellectual and developmental disabilities
• Child care workers in licensed and registered settings
• Clergy
• Communications, IT and media workers
• Educators and staff, including pre-K to grade 12 and higher education
• Eldercare and support workers
• Elections personnel
• First responders
• Health care workers
• Hospitality workers
• People experiencing homelessness and those living in shelters
• Judicial system workers
• Laundry services workers
• Librarians and library support staff
• Long-term care and high-risk congregate care facility residents and staff
• Medical supply chain employees
• Members of tribal communities
• Migrant farm workers
• Postal and shipping service workers
• Public safety workers
• Real estate, building and home services workers
• Retail financial institution workers
• Sanitation workers
• Social service workers and support staff
• Transportation workers
• Utilities workers
• Warehousing and logistics workers

All New Jersey residents ages 16 and older will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines beginning April 19. 

Disclosure: PhillyVoice Founder and Chairwoman Lexie Norcross sits on the Cooper Foundation board of trustees. Her father is George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Cooper Health System.
Tracey Romero
