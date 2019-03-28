Entire 1957 diner car in New Jersey for sale on eBay, if you can move it soon

An entire throwback New Jersey diner car from 1957 is up for sale on eBay, and if you can move it from its current premises, it could be yours.

The former Crossroads Diner in Kearny, New Jersey, was built in 1957 by a briefly-operated dining car company, according to the eBay listing.

(The lister believes the diner might be the only one the Campora Dining Car Company ever actually built.)

The diner itself was in operation less than a year ago before closing up shop on July 1, 2018.

The diner car measures 50 feet long and 16 feet wide, and seats between 48 and 50 diners at a time. It has the classic counter and stools, booths, and plenty of Formica.

“Despite its age of 62 years, the exterior exhibits no major damage to the stainless steel panels and trim,” the listing reads. “The interior has been well maintained and is phenomenally well preserved with original Formica ceilings & counter/table surfaces and terrazzo floors/counter footrest. The steel frame undercarriage exhibits very little or no corrosion.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the bid for the diner was a reasonable $26,076.00. The diner is listed “as is, where is”, meaning the next owner will have to come pick it up, as it were. The diner needs to be removed from its current location “ASAP”, which is a unique ask, but hey, you’re buying a diner.

The eBay lister is asking for a $6,000 payment within 24 hours of the auction’s completion on Friday afternoon, and the full balance within three days of the auction’s completion.

