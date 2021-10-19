More News:

October 19, 2021

New Jersey E-ZPass users now can receive mobile alerts of toll charges

The notifications will be available to drivers who use the Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway

By Pat Ralph
Toll charge alerts must be delivered within 24 hours of a transaction posting to a New Jersey E-ZPass customer's account, according to a new law.

New Jersey E-ZPass users no longer will have to wait for a monthly statement to confirm their toll charges.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority are now required to send push notifications alerting E-ZPass users of the charges incurred when passing through toll plazas, according to a new state law.

The electronic notification service is available to customers who download the New Jersey E-ZPass mobile app. Users also can choose to receive toll charge notifications via email or text message, according to the bill. And if they don't want the alerts, they can opt out. 

The app, which is available through both Apple and Google Play, already allows customers to make digital payments, manage transponders and report lost or stolen tags.

Notifications must be delivered within 24 hours of a charge posting to a customer's account, except when users are not recognized at the time of the transaction. Alerts about updated account balances could be available as soon as an hour after a transaction is processed, depending upon the toll plaza and time of day.

The new alert system is available to E-ZPass users who pass through toll plazas on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway. The electronic service also will be available at toll plazas operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

E-ZPass tracks drivers through a transponder that attaches to the top of the vehicle's windshield. The service then sends customers monthly invoices of toll charges incurred. E-ZPass previously had not been required to electronically notify customers of their transactions.

"E-ZPass customers deserve fast and timely notifications of charges incurred while traveling on our toll roads," Murphy said. "Much like push notifications for other day-to-day transactions that we all receive, this legislation will promote financial transparency and keep New Jerseyans informed of their commuting costs."

