New Jersey's refrigerated lockers could help deliver groceries to residents in food deserts

In 2020, New Jersey began allowing recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to use their benefits to order groceries online. Though residents at all income levels can now purchase groceries online from 16 retailers, many residents experiencing food insecurity or living in food deserts are still unable to take part.



Many residents in New Jersey's 50 food desert communities — areas where residents do not have access to grocery stores and supermarkets — are unable to access delivery service due to their location, work schedules, family obligations, or housing issues, according to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. Camden is home to the largest food desert community in the state, according to a list published by the organization early last year.

In an effort to bridge the gaps in food access for the 657,320 New Jersey residents experiencing hunger, NJEDA has opened a grant program for grocery store owners to help purchase and install refrigerated food lockers for grocery deliveries. These lockers, which will be installed in public spaces like libraries and community centers, will bring fresh grocery items directly into food deserts across New Jersey, leaving them in a temperature-controlled space for residents to pick up when they're able.

"True food security exists when all people, at all times, have physical, economic, and social access to safe, sufficient, and nutritious food," said Mark Dinglasan, director of the Office of the Food Security Advocate. "The FRIDG program is an innovative approach to food security that encourages public (and) private partnerships, decreases stigma, leverages technology, and fulfills a good portion of the definition of food security."



All applicants must already be authorized to accept online orders using SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. As of September, there were 789,276 residents receiving SNAP benefits, including nearly 350,000 children, according to NJEDA.



Retailers who are approved for a $250,000 grant will assist in the purchase and installation of temperature-controlled lockers to expand grocery delivery options and improve access for residents in food deserts. The NJEDA will begin accepting applications for the grant program this spring, though there's no timeline for when the refrigerated lockers will be installed. Grocery store owners with at least one physical location are encouraged to apply.

Food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food for every member of a household to live a healthy, active life, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. One in 12 households across New Jersey are food insecure, meaning that they often do not have reliable access to healthy food options.

People experiencing food insecurity often only have access to processed, packaged foods, and therefore tend to each less healthy options filled with empty calories and fewer essential nutrients. Though food insecurity can impact people financially and socially, the quality of the food people are able to access can impact their health, often leading to chronic disease.

Food insecurity has been linked to mental and physical stress, increased risk of obesity, higher rates of anemia, asthma, depression, anxiety, and a higher risk of hospitalization.

Though the impacts of food insecurity can be detrimental, there are still plenty of ways for people to find affordable, safe, and quality food items. There are two major food banks in South Jersey providing food to residents in need.



The Community Food Bank of New Jersey has a Southern branch located at 6735 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. The organization notes that 17.3% of South Jersey children are facing food insecurity. South Jersey has its own food bank at 1501 Tipton Blvd. in Pennsauken. Both organizations provide direct support to residents and families experiencing food insecurity in the region.

Cooper Health has a partnership with No Kid Hungry to provide qualifying families with free fruits and vegetables once a week, supermarket shopping tours including gift cards to shop for healthy food options, nutrition classes and free rides to and from grocery stores.