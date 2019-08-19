More Health:

August 19, 2019

New Jersey issues health alert after 9 hospitalized with vaping-related lung problems

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Reports of adverse health effects of vaping — including a collapsed lung in a teenager — have been growing nationwide.

Now, the New Jersey Department of Health has issued a health alert warning that e-cigarette vaping may lead to severe respiratory illness after nine residents have been hospitalized.

According to NorthJersey.com, the nine patients, who ranged from 17 to 35 years of age, had difficulty breathing, and sometimes even required ventilators to breathe. They used a range of vaping products containing both nicotine and marijuana. Most of the cases were reported in the northern part of the state.

According to Friday's health alert, the cases are being considered acute severe pulmonary disease, after patients have shown symptoms of cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. Other symptoms reported by patients included fever, anorexia, chest pain, weight loss, nausea and diarrhea.

The health department is warning heath care providers to be alert for “patients who present with progressive respiratory symptoms, especially in those without a history of respiratory illness.”

CBS Philly reports that 15 states, including New Jersey, have seen a total of 120 cases of lung disease tied to vaping.

