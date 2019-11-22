More News:

November 22, 2019

New Jersey man arrested, after backyard chase, with $100K in cocaine he received through mail, police say

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
A New Jersey man led police on a Ferris Bueller-style chase through backyards and over fences in Ewing, New Jersey, before being arrested with $100,000 in cocaine.

Shavanon Coates, 37, of Trenton. was arrested Monday after agents from the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force and officers with the Ewing Township Police Department chased him down, according to NJ.com.

Investigators said they had prior knowledge of a package, arriving for Coates from California, allegedly containing the cocaine, and were ready when a U.S. Postal Service worker made the delivery.

When police officers began to move in on Coates after the drugs were delivered, he allegedly tossed it into his 2001 Nissan Pathfinder, and then began running away from police on foot, according to RLS Media.

Officers pursued Coates "over several fences and through backyards", RLS reported, before Ewing police officers were able to establish a perimeter, and Coates eventually was arrested by Ewing officers less than a mile from the site of the delivery.

Officers recovered the package from Coates' SUV, which weighed 2.5 pounds, and also seized the vehicle, NJ.com reported.

Coates is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, and resisting arrest.

Adam Hermann
