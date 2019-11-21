More News:

November 21, 2019

Two Philly police officers, SEPTA worker arrested and charged with evidence tampering, obstruction

Charles Myers and Nathanial Williams have spent a combined 46 years with the Philadelphia Police Department

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Philadelphia police tampering Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two Philadelphia Police officers and one SEPTA employee have been arrested in connection with a pair of unrelated criminal investigations, District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office announced Thursday.

Two Philadelphia Police officers and one SEPTA employee have been arrested in connection with a pair unrelated of criminal investigations, District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office announced Thursday.

Philadelphia Police Officer Charles Myers, 47, is charged with perjury, tampering with public records or information, and unsworn falsification to authorities, according to the DA's Office.

The alleged offenses are connection with a 2017 incident in which two people were searched and arrested at a Northeast Philly gas station. Myers made statements in court about the arrests and preceding events that were disproven by video evidence, according to the DA's Office.

Philadelphia Police Homicide Detective Nathanial Williams, 48, and SEPTA employee Edward Williams, who are related, were arrested in a separate investigation, according to the DA's Office. The investigation began when a woman complained about being stalked by Edward Williams.

Nathanial Williams is charged with tampering with public records or information, unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function. Edward Williams is charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.

"It is never a good day when public employees are charged with breaking the law," Krasner said in a release Thursday. "And when public officials are alleged to have abused their power for personal advantage or gratification, it is insulting to the overwhelming majority of public employees who do their jobs with integrity and decency, and who in some cases put themselves in harm’s way to protect the rest of us. My office will continue to investigate corruption and crime with neither fear nor favor."

Williams has spent 26 years with the Philadelphia Police Department, according to CBS3, while Myers has spent 20 years with the department. Both Williams and Myers have reportedly been suspended for 30 days with the intent for dismissal, CBS3 reported.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Philadelphia Larry Krasner District Attorney's Office Philadelphia Police Tampering Obstruction SEPTA

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season
112019NelsonAgholor

Business

Little Baby's Ice Cream to close all locations this month
Little Baby's Ice Cream closing

Illness

Why antibiotics don't work for the flu and common cold
Antibiotics influenza cold virus bacteria

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch
112019DougPedersonRussellWilson

Music

2020 Grammy Nominations: Meek Mill's 'Championships' up for Best Rap Album
Meek Mill Grammy nominations

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved