Two Philly police officers, SEPTA worker arrested and charged with evidence tampering, obstruction

Two Philadelphia Police officers and one SEPTA employee have been arrested in connection with a pair unrelated of criminal investigations, District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office announced Thursday.

Philadelphia Police Officer Charles Myers, 47, is charged with perjury, tampering with public records or information, and unsworn falsification to authorities, according to the DA's Office.

The alleged offenses are connection with a 2017 incident in which two people were searched and arrested at a Northeast Philly gas station. Myers made statements in court about the arrests and preceding events that were disproven by video evidence, according to the DA's Office.

Philadelphia Police Homicide Detective Nathanial Williams, 48, and SEPTA employee Edward Williams, who are related, were arrested in a separate investigation, according to the DA's Office. The investigation began when a woman complained about being stalked by Edward Williams.

Nathanial Williams is charged with tampering with public records or information, unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function. Edward Williams is charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.

"It is never a good day when public employees are charged with breaking the law," Krasner said in a release Thursday. "And when public officials are alleged to have abused their power for personal advantage or gratification, it is insulting to the overwhelming majority of public employees who do their jobs with integrity and decency, and who in some cases put themselves in harm’s way to protect the rest of us. My office will continue to investigate corruption and crime with neither fear nor favor."

Williams has spent 26 years with the Philadelphia Police Department, according to CBS3, while Myers has spent 20 years with the department. Both Williams and Myers have reportedly been suspended for 30 days with the intent for dismissal, CBS3 reported.

