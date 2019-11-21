South Jersey couple arrested with handgun, stun guns, pepper spray at Marlton movie theater

Two South Jersey residents were arrested this week after they brought a handgun, two stun guns, and pepper spray to a movie theater.

Dennix Alicea, 23, of Camden is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and is currently lodged in Burlington County Jail, according to Evesham Township Police. Suehaley Otero, 30, of Maple Shade is charged with possession of stun guns and pepper spray, according to police, and released on her own recognizance.

The couple was arrested the evening of Nov. 18, police said, after an employee at the AMC Theater in Marlton noticed Alicea and Otero acting "suspicious". The employee believed he could see a handgun in Alicea's possession, so he called police.

When police arrived, officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in Alicea's waistband. The stun guns and pepper spray were found in Alicea and Otero's vehicles during a subsequent search, according to police.

"The success of the Evesham Police Department is enhanced by the active involvement of Evesham residents," the police department wrote in a statement Thursday. "When you call to report suspicious activity, you not only help the police department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place in which to live, play and work."

