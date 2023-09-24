More News:

September 24, 2023

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez to face 2024 primary challenge following bribery indictment

N.J. Rep Andy Kim announced that he's running against the embattled lawmaker amidst growing calls for his resignation

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Government 2024 Election
senator-bob-menendez.jpg Rod Lamkey/CNP/Sipa USA

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez will face a 2024 primary challenge from Rep. Andy Kim after the Democratic senator was indicted on corruption charges, sparking calls for his resignation. Menendez is shown here during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing in September 2023.

U.S. Representative Andy Kim will challenge fellow New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez for his Senate seat in the 2024 primary election, Kim announced. Menendez has faced growing calls for his resignation after he was indicted on bribery charges on September 22.

Kim revealed his plan to run against Menendez in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday after the embattled senator said he wasn't planning on resigning, despite being implored by several prominent leaders to do so.  New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are just three of the more prominent members of Menendez's own party that have called on him to resign in recent days. Nearly all of the Democrats representing New Jersey in Congress have called on him to resign as well, according to USA Today

"I feel compelled to run against him," Kim said in the social media post announcing his plans to run against Menendez. "Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity."

Last Friday, Menendez was indicted along with his wife Nadine for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for political influence benefitting three businessmen and the Egyptian government. The couple allegedly took cash, gold bars, mortgage payments and a luxury car, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said.

Menendez and his wife are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. If convicted, Menendez could face up to 20 years in prison. 

This is not the first time Menendez has been indicted on federal corruption charges. In 2015, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey accused him of receiving more than $600,000 in political contributions and other bribes from Salomon Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist in Florida, in exchange for political favors. That case concluded in a mistrial in 2017. 

After last week's indictment, Menendez claimed the charges were politically and vowed to stay in office. He has been in the Senate since 2006. 

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government 2024 Election New Jersey John Fetterman Andy Kim Senators

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state
Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Partnership announced to connect Philadelphians with career training in the skilled trades starting at $25/hour

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Escaped prisoner from Missouri captured in Chester County after 3 months on the run
Missouri Prison Escape

Sponsored

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Arts & Culture

Preservationists say they have two weeks to save mural from former Painted Bride building
Painted Bride demolition

Eagles

A.J. Brown addresses sideline confrontation with Jalen Hurts
AJ-Brown-Jalen-Hurts-Sideline-Eagles

Men's Health

Hot flashes are a hallmark of menopause, but aging men can get them too
Hot Flashes Men

Weekend

WXPN concerts and an Indian festival: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide Krishna Fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved