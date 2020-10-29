Social distancing, face masks now required in all New Jersey workplaces

All New Jersey employers – both those in the private and public sectors – must implement a package of health and safety protocols designed to protect employees from COVID-19.

An executive order signed Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy requires workplaces to keep employees at least six feet apart at all times and provide them with free sanitization materials. Employees and visitors are mandated to wear face masks.

The requirements are set to take effect Nov. 5.

Employers also must conduct daily health checks, such as temperature screenings, visual symptoms checks, self-assessments and health questionnaires.

Any sick employees must be kept away from the workplace. Workers must be promptly notified of any known exposure to COVID-19.

Businesses that fail to implement the requirements will face possible closure by the state Department of Health.

Murphy said the measures are another step in the state's effort to protect front-line and essential workers amid the public health crisis.

"Since the start of the pandemic, New Jersey workers across all sectors have risen to the challenges imposed by COVID-19," Murphy said. "Yet, the federal government has failed to provide all workers the proper standards and protections that they deserve.

"Today’s executive order closes that gap to help ensure the health and safety of our workforce during this unprecedented time."

COVID-19 cases are surging across much of the United States. New Jersey recorded 1,682 new cases Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 232,997.