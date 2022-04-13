Man with Philadelphia connections named as suspect in New York City subway shooting

UPDATE (8:59 a.m.): Frank James, 62, was named a suspect in the investigation into Tuesday morning's mass shooting aboard a New York City subway, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.



A man with a Philadelphia address who authorities say recently rented a U-Haul truck in the city has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation into Tuesday morning's mass shooting aboard a New York City subway.

Frank James, 62, was named by the New York City Police Department as a person of interest after investigators found a credit card with James' name on it at the scene of Tuesday's shooting.

A key to a U-Haul truck that police say James had rented in Philly was also discovered nearby the Brooklyn subway station where 10 people had been shot Tuesday morning.

A U-Haul van matching the description and Arizona license plate sought by police was found Tuesday afternoon parked nearby where the attack occurred.

The van has a Philadelphia address and the words "Allegheny West" written on one side, according to NBC10. U-Haul has a storage facility located at 2001 W. Hunting Park Ave. in the Allegheny West neighborhood.

Police said that James had rented the vehicle sometime over the last several days, drove it from Philly to New York City and abandoned it close to the subway line where Tuesday morning's shooting took place.

Law enforcement officials also said that James has addresses under his name in both Philly and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Police had yet to name James as a suspect in its investigation and did not say if he had any connection to Tuesday morning's shooting.

Investigators were also focusing their probe on social media posts and YouTube videos that featured James making violent threats and going on tirades regarding race and New York City Mayor Eric Adams' policies.

A gunman wearing a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired at least 33 bullets in a subway car at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

At least 10 people were shot, police said. Nearly 30 people were hospitalized due to gunshots wounds or smoke inhalation. Five people were in critical condition, but no injuries were considered life-threatening. No fatalities had yet to be reported.

A .9-millimeter handgun, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke canisters, a black garbage can, a rolling cart and gasoline were also found at the scene of the shooting, police said.

A magazine jammed in the gun, which authorities say possibly saved lives and prevented the weapon from continuing to fire.

Investigators said that the gunman's motive was unknown and that the attack was not being probed as terrorism.

The search for the gunman remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 800-577-8477. A $50,000 reward has been posted for information that leads to an arrest.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted Tuesday that the department was assisting the NYPD and FBI investigators in their search for the shooter.

Live coverage of the investigation into Tuesday's mass shooting can be accessed through the New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.