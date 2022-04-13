More News:

April 13, 2022

Penn law professor Amy Wax rebuked for saying Black people resent western achievements

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, she also labeled India a s***hole country while criticizing Brahmin immigrants for leading anti-racism initiatives

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Professors
Amy Wax Penn Professor Source/LAW.UPENN.EDU

Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania law professor with a long history of inflammatory remarks, blasted Asian and Indian doctors at Penn Medicine for leading anti-racism initiatives during an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania law professor with a long history of inflammatory remarks, has gained widespread attention again for remarks on race and immigration. 

Again, she has been sharply criticized. 

MORE NEWS: Gov. Murphy's comments reignite controversy over New Jersey's sex education standards

During a Friday appearance on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Today," Wax said Black people harbor "resentment" over western achievements. She also singled out Asian and Indian doctors at Penn Medicine. 

"I think there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples against western peoples for western peoples' outsized achievements and contributions," Wax said.

In a statement, Penn Law reiterated that Wax's comments "do not reflect our values or practices." It added that Penn is moving forward with with a process to address her "escalating conduct." 

That process began in January. The university declined to comment further until those proceedings are complete.

In her comments, Wax said Black people "feel that resentment and shame and envy. I mean it is this unholy brew of sentiments."

Wax then blasted Asian and Indian doctors, claiming they mostly "hate America" and criticizing their support of anti-racism initiatives, noting Asians out earn other racial groups in the United States.

The median household income among Asian people is $94,903, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. White people are next, at $74,912. The median household incomes of Hispanic and Black people are $55,321 and $45,870, respectively. 

But a 2019 Pew Research Center survey found 73% of Asians believed being white helps people get ahead in the U.S. About 69% of Black people and more than half of white people agreed. 

The professor also singled out Indian Brahmin women for taking advantage of opportunities in the United States and then criticizing the country. 

"They climb the ladder, they get the best education, we give them every opportunity and they turn around and lead the charge on 'we're racist,' 'we're an awful country,' 'we need reform,' 'our medical system needs reform,'" Wax said.

"Well, here's the problem, they're taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites," she said. "And yet, on some level their country is a s***hole, excuse my language. It's not providing them with the opportunities that they feel that they deserve and which in many cases they do deserve."

Wax's comments were broadly panned online.

"No one wants to apply to a school where racism like this is open and tolerated," one commenter on Twitter said in a post directed at Penn. "Your shame for not dealing with this 'law professor' Amy Wax is going to be spread far and wide."

Sadanand Dhume, a fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank, said Wax's comments accurately described some Indian Americans, but that they are far from a majority of the group.

"In my experience this is a tiny minority," Dhume said. "Most are grateful for the opportunities America has given them."

This is not the first time Wax's controversial comments about race have gone viral.

During an interview with economist Glenn Loury on his podcast in December, Wax decried the immigration of "Asian elites" and claimed the U.S. would be "better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration."

In 2019, she said "​​our country will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites" at the National Conservative Conference.

These comments caused Penn Law students to call for Wax to be fired, Newsweek reports.

In 2018, Wax was relieved of some of her teaching duties after she claimed, without academic evidence, that Black law students rarely graduate in the top half or quarter of their classes.

In 2017, she published an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer with University of San Diego Professor Larry Alexander that claimed that many of the nation's social ills can be boiled down to the abandonment of traditional "bourgeois" cultural values and anti-assimilationist tendencies among immigrant groups.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Professors Philadelphia Penn Law University of Pennsylvania Tucker Carlson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn's Treaty Coworking

Why I chose Penn's Treaty Coworking
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Throw your next party at Brooklyn Bowl
Limited - Party at Brooklyn Bowl

Government

To catch hit-and-run drivers, Pennsylvania may alert auto repair shops of wanted vehicles
Jayanna Powell Hit and Run Alerts

Senior Health

Your personality can affect your risk of cognitive impairment
Personality Cognitive Impairment

History

High school diploma awarded to 101-year-old who was one of the first Black trolley drivers in Philadelphia
High School Grad 101

Food and Drink

Build-your-own spritzer bar returns to Royal Boucherie in Old City
Royal Boucherie

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved