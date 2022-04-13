Penn law professor Amy Wax rebuked for saying Black people resent western achievements

Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania law professor with a long history of inflammatory remarks, has gained widespread attention again for remarks on race and immigration.

Again, she has been sharply criticized.

During a Friday appearance on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Today," Wax said Black people harbor "resentment" over western achievements. She also singled out Asian and Indian doctors at Penn Medicine.

"I think there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples against western peoples for western peoples' outsized achievements and contributions," Wax said.

In a statement, Penn Law reiterated that Wax's comments "do not reflect our values or practices." It added that Penn is moving forward with with a process to address her "escalating conduct."

That process began in January. The university declined to comment further until those proceedings are complete.