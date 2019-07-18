More News:

July 18, 2019

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'

Amy Wax, a tenured law professor at the school, has a history of inciting controversy

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Amy L. Wax, the Robert Mundheim Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania, said at a conference on conservatism that the United States would be "better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites".

University of Pennsylvania professor Amy Wax is receiving backlash for racist comments she made at a conference about conservatism over the weekend.

The conference took place in Washington, D.C., from Sunday through Tuesday. Among the keynote speakers was Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

Wax was speaking on a panel titled “American Greatness and Immigration: The Case for Low and Slow”.

A full transcript or video of Wax's talk doesn't seem to be available online as of early Thursday afternoon, but a story from Vox on the conference included these racist comments from Wax:

"In a panel on immigration, University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax claimed that immigrants are too loud and responsible for an increase in 'litter.' She explicitly advocated an immigration policy that would favor immigrants from Western countries over non-Western ones; 'the position,' as she put it, 'that our country will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites.' (She claims this is not racist because her problem with nonwhite immigrants is cultural rather than biological.)"

Unsurprisingly, Wax received backlash almost instantly, including from Penn alumni:

The Vox story later quotes Wax further:

"'Conservatives need a realistic approach to immigration that ... preserves the United States as a Western and First World nation,' she said on the panel. 'We are better off if we are dominated numerically ... by people from the First World, from the West, than by people who are from less advanced countries.'"

This isn't the first time Wax has received backlash because of racist comments. In March 2018, she was removed from teaching required courses after suggesting black students rarely graduate near the top of their class. She kept her full salary.

MORE NEWS: Hahnemann announces timeline for hospital closure

PhillyVoice reached out to the University of Pennsylvania for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. We will update this story if we hear back.

