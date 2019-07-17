More News:

July 17, 2019

Pa. official resigns over Facebook post about pregnant mother who drowned in flash flood

John Hetrick of Berks County said he still believes the woman made a bad decision

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Social Media
Facebook post woman flooding drown Pixabay/Pexels

A Pennsylvania official stepped down from his municipal post after writing a Facebook post about a pregnant mother and her son who drowned in last week's flash flooding.

A Pennsylvania official stepped down from his municipal post after writing a Facebook post about a pregnant mother and her son who drowned in last week's flash floods.

John Hetrick was the emergency management coordinator for Earl Township, Berks County, before he resigned this week. In a now-deleted post, Hetrick discussed what went wrong that caused the woman and her son to die after being swept away by floodwaters from the Manatawny Creek.

"Almost everyone who dies in their car in flooding did so because they made a very bad choice," Hetrick wrote, according to the Reading Eagle.

Dangerous amounts of rain fell during a rash of thunderstorms last Thursday, dropping up to six inches of rain in some parts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

After an hour of negative reactions from members of the Earl Township Emergency Management Facebook page, the post was removed from the page, according to the Eagle.

Hetrick said this week he still feels that a bad decision led to the woman's death.

"I certainly don't blame that poor woman for what happened to her but we are trying to make people understand that we have to make better decisions in these circumstances," Hetrick said. He said he didn't mean to be vicious with his comments, but rather wanted to "make people conscious of what happened."

Hetrick had served as the township's emergency management coordinator for 25 years.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Social Media Berks County Flooding Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved