More News:

July 18, 2019

Delaware woman suing Majestic Resorts in Dominican Republic for $3 million over alleged assault

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, of Wilmington, is suing for 'justice' and 'permanent, life-changing injuries'

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Assaults
0718_Lawrence-Daley lawsuit Majestic Elegance Resort, Tammy Lawrence-Daley/Facebook

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, of Wilmington, is suing the Dominican Republic resort Majestic Resorts, for $3 million over an alleged attack during a family vacation.

The Delaware woman who says she was brutally attacked at a Dominican Republic resort in January is now suing the company for $3 million, her lawyers said.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, of Wilmington, alleges that during a vacation to Majestic Elegance Punta Cana with her husband she was beaten and strangled to the point of unconsciousness in a maintenance closet by a man she said was wearing a Majestic Elegance employee uniform.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Lawrence-Daley's lawyers said she is suing Majestic Resorts, the tourist hub's parent company, for "justice" and "permanent, life-changing injuries." 

"Mrs. Lawrence-Daley and her team want Americans to know that they are being misled to believe that the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana did their job in handling this matter and that their facilities are safe," read a statement from her lawyers. 

Majestic Resorts claims Lawrence-Daley initially demanded $2.2 million in a compensation agreement, but only went public after she did not get a response. Police in the Dominican Republic are investigating the incident after the resort said authorities should probe the "weak point, contradictions" in the "strange and unusual case."

Since Lawrence-Daley went public with her story, a series of incidents involving tourists traveling to the Dominican Republic have received attention, including the deaths of at least 11 other Americans at the Caribbean Island since June 2018. There is no apparent connection between those fatalities and any of the other incidents to the Lawrence-Daley beating.

The Americans to die most recently on the Dominican Republic are Vittorio Caruso, of Glen Cove, Long Island, and Joseph Allen, of Avenel, New Jersey.  They died in separate incidents while vacationing in the Caribbean country in June.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Assaults Philadelphia Tourism Wilmington Delaware Dominican Republic Investigations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Health Stories

What it's like to survive a flesh-eating bacterial infection
flesh eating bacteria survivors

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Lawsuits

Delaware woman suing Majestic Resorts in Dominican Republic for $3 million over alleged assault
0718_Lawrence-Daley lawsuit

Center City

What's beneath our feet in Philadelphia?
Carroll - Subterranean Philly Tour

Food & Drink

Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019
Burger

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved