More Sports:

July 02, 2024

Report: Longtime radio host Howard Eskin banned from Citizens Bank Park for rest of season

The WIP host and Eagles insider is the subject of an investigation for an "unwanted advance toward an Aramark employee"

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
0973_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Howard-Eskin.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: A photo of Howard Eskin from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

Longtime sports radio personality and Eagles insider Howard Eskin "has been barred from Citizens Bank Park for the remainder of the Phillies season after an investigation found he made an unwanted advance toward a female Aramark employee in May," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday afternoon

In a brief article posted by Audacy.com, it was confirmed that Eskin was suspended from games at CBP.

Eskin has been a consistent presence in the press box before and during Phillies games, but his employer, Audacy which is the parent company of 94WIP, decided to keep him away from the ballpark for the remainder of the 2024 season after looking into the incident.

The published report says that Eskin, 73, gave an Aramark employee an unwanted kiss at the ballpark, which resulted in an investigation. A spokesperson for Audacy confirmed the “unwelcome kiss” in a statement given to the Inquirer, mentioning that the company takes these matters very seriously.

According to the Inquirer, which spoke briefly with Audacy, Eskin will remain on the air at the station, where he occasionally appears part time (he stepped away from being a full time host a few years ago) and is the sideline reporter for the station for Eagles games.

The Phillies organization, which participated in the investigation, also said that they too take matters like this "very seriously."

This is a developing story.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Howard Eskin

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

10 essential summer experiences in New Jersey
Limited - Meet Boston - Fine dining at Mooncusser

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Business

Howl at the Moon, Down Nightclub in Center City abruptly close
Howl at the moon

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Parenting

Parents who want to reduce their kids' screen time should start by reducing theirs, study finds
parents kids screen time

Celebrities

Colman Domingo addresses criticisms about upcoming Michael Jackson movie
Colman Domingo BET Awards

Sixers

The fate of Paul Reed’s contract is the last major domino in the Sixers’ franchise-altering summer
Sixers-Paul-Reed-76ers_041323_USAT

Entertainment

Urban Saloon in Fairmount to host weekly watch parties for 'The Bachelorette'
bachelorette urban saloon

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved