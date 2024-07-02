Report: Longtime radio host Howard Eskin banned from Citizens Bank Park for rest of season

Longtime sports radio personality and Eagles insider Howard Eskin "has been barred from Citizens Bank Park for the remainder of the Phillies season after an investigation found he made an unwanted advance toward a female Aramark employee in May," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday afternoon.



In a brief article posted by Audacy.com, it was confirmed that Eskin was suspended from games at CBP.

Eskin has been a consistent presence in the press box before and during Phillies games, but his employer, Audacy which is the parent company of 94WIP, decided to keep him away from the ballpark for the remainder of the 2024 season after looking into the incident.

The published report says that Eskin, 73, gave an Aramark employee an unwanted kiss at the ballpark, which resulted in an investigation. A spokesperson for Audacy confirmed the “unwelcome kiss” in a statement given to the Inquirer, mentioning that the company takes these matters very seriously.

According to the Inquirer, which spoke briefly with Audacy, Eskin will remain on the air at the station, where he occasionally appears part time (he stepped away from being a full time host a few years ago) and is the sideline reporter for the station for Eagles games.

The Phillies organization, which participated in the investigation, also said that they too take matters like this "very seriously."

This is a developing story.

