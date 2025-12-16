NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 16 edition

Week 15 of the NFL season is in the books, are there was a lot of injury carnage over the weekend. But before we get to the Hierarchy, we have one new obituary, the Dallas Cowboys.

Obituary: Cowboys (6-7-1)

It has been amusing watching nationally televised Cowboys games the last few weeks, with color analysts like Tony Romo and Kirk Herbstreit warning how the Cowboys have a great chance of "winning out" or "running the table" and putting severe pressure on the Eagles for an NFC East title. At least Romo did it while the Cowboys were hot, while Herbstreit kept repeating it over and over while Dallas couldn't do anything to stop the Lions' offense Week 14.

When this team goes on short winning streaks, it's amazing how quickly people will buy them as contenders, only to watch as they fall right back into mediocrity when the games really start to matter. And sure enough, that's what happened in 2025, as always. After three straight wins over the Raiders, Eagles , and Chiefs — combined record of 17-25, by the way — the Cowboys then lost consecutive games to the Lions and the J.J. McCarthy-led Vikings.

The Cowboys are technically still alive mathematically, but they would need to "win out" and hope the Eagles lose their final three games, two of which are against the 4-10 Commanders.

Let's take a moment to look back at the three major trades the Cowboys made this year:

They traded a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers for George Pickens and a sixth-round pick.

This trade was looking like a home run for a while, but now it has the potential to be a disaster. Pickens currently ranks third in the NFL with 1,212 receiving yards. He will very likely make his first Pro Bowl. However, in their Week 14 loss to the Lions, the Cowboys needed Pickens to be the guy after CeeDee Lamb had to leave with a concussion. And how did he respond? He ran lazy routes, and just generally looked disinterested. He was called out for his poor effort both nationally and locally. And then in Week 15, he kind of no-showed again, making 3 catches on 6 targets for 33 yards.

Pickens is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. Will the Cowboys pay him the going rate of like $30 million per season? Or maybe franchise tag him? If they pay him, they have to be concerned that his effort will be even worse once he banks a huge contract. The other alternative is to just lose him for nothing (maybe get a comp pick?) if he bolts in free agency.

They traded Micah Parsons for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, as well as DT Kenny Clark.

Parsons had an elite-level season with the Packers, collecting 12.5 sacks, 26 QB hits, and a couple of forced fumbles before tearing his ACL. The Cowboys' defense sucked for the better part of the 2025 season, allowing a league-worst passer rating of 109.1. For context, Patrick Mahomes' career passer rating is 100.8.

If they had Parsons, they unquestionably would have been a better defense this season, and would probably still be legitimately alive in the NFC playoff hunt.

Now, some might say, "Well, that trade worked out for the Cowboys because Parsons tore his ACL," which of course is silly seeing as we don't know how his health would have played out in Dallas.

They traded a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and DT Mazi Smith to the Jets for DT Quinnen Williams.

Before this trade, the Cowboys had two first-round picks — their own, and from the Packers stemming from the Parsons trade. The Jets will get whichever first-round pick is better, lol.

This trade made the Cowboys better in the short-term, as Williams had 1.5 sacks against the Raiders in his Cowboys debut. He has 1 tackle for loss and 0 sacks in the four games since.

Williams is a very good player, especially against the run, but at this stage of his career he was not worth first- and second-round picks. He is in his seventh season and will turn 28 in four days. He is also scheduled to make $21,750,000 on the cap in 2026 and $25,500,000 in 2027.

The Cowboys paid a premium to get him at the trade deadline during a season in which they were not realistic Super Bowl contenders. They probably could have just as easily signed a run stuffer for less money in free agency and kept their super valuable picks.

If you mash the Parsons and Williams trades together, it looks like this: