More Sports:

September 24, 2024

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 4 edition

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092324SaquonBarkley26 Stephen Lew/Imagn Images

If you're even a decent running back, you're probably going to the Pro Bowl behind the Eagles' offensive line.

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and the two remaining undefeated teams in the NFC are the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, as I'm sure we all expected. There are no new obituaries this week.

Graveyard

GraveyardafterPanthers

Hierarchy

051020GiantsLogo2020

15) Giants (1-2): The Giants didn't select a quarterback in the 2024 draft, which immediately meant that their season was going to be over before it began, and they're not going anywhere until they have one. But at least the player they did select at sixth overall can play.

Through his first three NFL games, Malik Nabers has 23 catches for 271 yards and 3 TDs.

Last week: 15

051020BearsLogo2020

14) Bears (1-2): The Bears' road record during the Matt Eberflus era is 3-16 (0.158).

Last week: 12

051020FalconsLogo2020

13) Falcons (1-2): LOL: 

The full tweet: 

Various Falcons officials said this past week that they believe this is the most significant and important game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their franchise since it opened in 2017. Coming off a memorable Monday night win in Philadelphia, the 1-1 Falcons will be hosting the defending Super-Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on a night in which team owner Arthur Blank will be inducted into the stadium’s Ring of Honor, and fans will be given free hot dogs, potato chips and soft drinks to help celebrate.
Several things here:

• The Falcons' records since 2017: 

2018: 7-9
2019: 7-9
2020: 4-12
2021: 7-10
2022: 7-10
2023: 7-10

So yeah, I suppose a Week 3 non-conference game could be big for a team that hasn't won more than 7 games in any of their last 6 seasons.

• Arthur Blank is inducting himself into the Ring of Honor, when again, his team hasn't won more than 7 games in their last 6 seasons.

• I'm sure Adam Schefter has a great life, but man being a professional water carrier like this has to be tough.

Last week: 13

051020CardinalsLogo2020

12) Cardinals (1-2): All-22(,000) of the Cardinals' stands against the Lions. A lot of blue.

092324LionsFans

The red spots are mostly empty seats, which is odd since the Cardinals might actually be kinda entertaining this season, even if not yet good?

Last week: 10

051020RamsLogo2020

11) Rams (1-2): In a game in which the Rams and 49ers were both missing most of their star offensive players, the Rams won on special teams.

That's a sneaky underrated Niners weakness, by the way. Their special teams weren't good last season, and it burned them in the Super Bowl.

Last week: 11

031222CommandersLogo2022

10) Commanders (2-1): This is the throw of the year.

Jayden Daniels was 21 of 23 for 254 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. He also ran for 40 yards and a TD. He's not "going to be good." He's good.

Last week: 14

051020CowboysLogo2020

9) Cowboys (1-2): In 2023, the Cowboys did a decent enough job of stopping the run when they had leads, as most teams do. But when they played from behind, opposing offenses ran all over them. For example:

• Cardinals, Week 3: 30 rushes, 222 yards, 2 TDs.

• 49ers, Week 5: 41 rushes, 170 yards, 2 TDs. And that was mostly Niners backups.

• Bills, Week 15: 49 rushes, 266 yards, 3 TDs.

• Packers, Wildcard Round: 33 rushes, 133 yards, 3 TDs.

That same theme has continued in 2024:

• Saints, Week 2: 39 rushes, 190 yards, 4 TDs.

• Ravens, Week 3: 45 rushes, 274 yards, 3 TDs.

The Cowboys have hit big on a bunch of first round picks, but man, 2023 first rounder Mazi Smith looks like a mega-bust so far. He's No. 58 below (h/t Ben Fennell):

Last week: 7

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

8) Buccaneers (2-1): The Bucs were beginning to look like contenders after a road win over the Lions got them to 2-0. And then... they lost 26-7 to the Broncos? Yuck.

It's perhaps worth noting that the Bucs got outgained 463-216 against the Lions, and that their win in that game was probably just a mirage.

Last week: 3

05102049ersLogo2020

7) 49ers (1-2): The 49ers blew a game they had all but won on Sunday. Beyond the loss that brought them to 1-2, they have problems galore with their best players:

Trent Williams had to leave the game to get IV treatment, and he hasn't been the elite player we have all come to expect so far this season. He acknowledged that his holdout is partly to blame

Christian McCaffrey is headed to Germany to get treatment for his Achilles. 

Brock Purdy has "back soreness." 

George Kittle didn't play Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

Deebo Samuel didn't play Week 3 with a calf injury.

Dre Greenlaw is still out after he tore an Achilles jogging onto the field in the Super Bowl.

Javon Hargrave is done for the season with a torn triceps.

• Rookie first round WR Ricky Pearsall got shot.

Last week: 1

051020SaintsLogo2020

6) Saints (2-1): Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked if the Saints played dirty against the Eagles on Sunday. His response, via Kat Terrell of ESPN: 

"I'd say our guys play extremely hard and we're going to compete until the down is over," Allen said Monday. "I don't think we play dirty. I don't think we ever have played dirty. It's not the way we coach it, not the way we teach it, but we do play hard. Look, nobody wants to see anybody get hurt, nobody's trying to hurt anybody and unfortunately that's part of the business that we're in. No, we don't play dirty. We don't coach dirty, but we do play hard and we do play physical."
Uh, what?! Lol. 

"I don't think we ever have played dirty?"

"We don't coach dirty?"

Allen was the Saints' defensive backs coach during part of the Bountygate scandal. I would say that it is a fact that the Saints have indeed played and coached dirty.

Last week: 2

051020PackersLogo2020

5) Packers (2-1): It was assumed that the Packers would fall behind the rest of the NFC with Jordan Love sidelined, but credit Matt LaFleur for playing to the strengths of backup Malik Willis, and picking up a couple wins without his starter.

Willis has also made plays. On Sunday he was 13 of 19 for 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, and he rushed 6 times for 73 yards and a TD.

Inpredictable (betting market rankings) has the Packers as the most likely 1 seed in the NFC after Week 3:

  1. Packers: 22%
  2. Eagles: 20%
  3. Lions: 10%
  4. Saints: 10%
  5. Seahawks: 9%
  6. Falcons: 8%
  7. 49ers: 7%
  8. Vikings: 5%
  9. Cowboys: 3%
  10. Buccaneers: 3%
Everyone else is at 1% or lower.

Last week: 9

051020seahawksLogo2020

4) Seahawks (3-0): Credit the Seahawks for taking care of business in each of their first three games this season, but the quarterbacks they have faced so far have been Bo Nix (in his rookie debut), Jacoby Brissett, and Skylar Thompson. Honestly, they should be 3-0, even for an perceived average team, and they needed overtime to beat Brissett. The first legitimate offense they will face so far this season will be Week 4 in Detroit. Make a statement there, then we'll talk about them cracking the top 2 in the Hierarchy.

Last week: 8

051020EaglesLogo2020

3) Eagles (2-1): To be determined if he can stay healthy, but Saquon Barkley is very clearly a lot better than Miles Sanders and D'Andre Swift, who both got carried to the Pro Bowl by the Eagles' offensive line. Through the first three games, Barkley is on pace for 1989 rushing yards and 23 TDs.

Sanders is averaging 3.3 yards per carry since signing with the Panthers; Swift is averaging 1.8 yards per carry since signing with the Bears.

Last week: 6

MORE: 10 awards from Eagles-Saints

051020LionsLogo2020

2) Lions (2-1): Awesome:

That's not the first time they've done some version of that. Remember when they eliminated Sandy Hook skeptic Aaron Rodgers?

Last week: 4

051020VikingsLogo2020

1) Vikings (3-0): Unlike the Seahawks above, the Vikings' perfect record so far has been the result of very impressive wins. They smoked the Giants Week 1 in a game that was never competitive, they beat the reigning NFC champion 49ers Week 2, and they blew out the highly dangerous Texans 34-7 Week 3. Sam Darnold is looking like the next late-bloomer quarterback, and the defense under Brian Flores is hyper-aggressive and fun to watch.

In the first edition of our Hierarchy this season, I had the Vikings 14th. Oops! They have been the NFL's biggest surprise team so far this season.

Last week: 5

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Videos

Featured

Limited FCCC Dr Cann with Patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Judge temporarily suspends deadline to move SS United States

SS United States suspended

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Senior Health

Historic numbers of Americans live by themselves as they age

Senior Living Alone

History

Edison and the Franklin Institute once argued about this movie projector

Phantoscope

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Saints game

092224ReedBlankenship

Holiday

Adventure Aquarium hosting fall festival featuring aquatic animals made from pumpkins

adventure aquarium halloween pumpkin

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved