Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 3 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

I'm not sure what got into a run defense that was gashed in two straight games to open the season, but Vic Fangio's front got the job done well against New Orleans. The Eagles also made life tough on Derek Carr and the Saints' passing game, turning in one of the better all-around defensive performances in the Nick Sirianni era. Now, Sirianni's decision-making? That remains dicey after some curious choices again Sunday, keeping the game remarkably close in spite of Philadelphia holding a yardage edge of more than 250 at one point in the game. Jalen Hurts also is hurting his team with turnovers, although his play this season has been more good than bad overall. But Week 2 was a reminder of the Eagles' ability to lose a game they shouldn't, so I'm still a little cautious with how high I'm ready to jump them up the list.

#JimmySays: The Eagles' front played far better than they had the first two weeks, and as a team they didn't miss many tackles.

Biggest issue on offense: QB Jalen Hurts' ball security Hurts has thrown four interceptions and been charged with three fumbles through three games. He has 12 turnovers in his past nine regular-season games, the most in the league, and has thrown an interception in seven straight, the most by an Eagles quarterback since Ty Detmer in 1996. With injuries piling up on offense, it's more important than ever that Hurts limits his miscues.

#JimmySays: Hurts could certainly use a clean game. I'm surprised Ty Detmer even started that many games for the Eagles. Apparently he went 7-4 (!) in 1996. Those were my college years, which are a little hazy.

Per Next Gen Stats, RB Saquon Barkley's pivotal 65-yard TD sprint Sunday was the most remarkable run of the young season, spanning 62 yards further than expected.

#JimmySays: That was obviously a great run, but NFL Next Gen Stats is saying this enormous hole that the offensive line opened up should have only resulted in a three-yard gain?

I like advanced stats as much as the next nerd, but a lot of it is useless nonsense.

Saquon Barkley is going to have a massive season. His 65-yard touchdown run on Sunday was a major reason the Eagles escaped with a win in New Orleans. He scored the go-ahead TD later on too. Barkley is the new favorite to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year at BetMGM, and for good reason.

#JimmySays: As we pointed out in the Hierarchy, Miles Sanders and D'Andre Swift both made the Pro Bowl in their time with the Eagles. Sanders has averaged 3.3 yards per carry since signing with the Panthers, and Swift is averaging 1.8 yards per carry this season with the Bears.

I remember watching Hard Knocks this summer, and Giants director of pro scouting Chris Rossetti kinda nailed it.

“Did Saquon have his best year? No, and I think he’d say the same thing," Rossetti said. "The other guys on the [franchise] tag didn’t either, but out of the guys — traits-wise — he had the most. Put him behind the Detroit offensive line, put him behind the Philly offensive line, there might be more value to another team.”



Barkley is a top five back playing behind a top three line. Of course he's going to have success!

That late-game touchdown to beat the Saints really changes the dynamic of their season. At 2-1, they are good heading to Tampa. At 1-2, things would be a lot different.

#JimmySays: 2-1 is better than 1-2, huh? Hm, makes sense.

It’s not too early to say that beating the Saints avoided a potential disaster.

#JimmySays: PFT with the flamethrower 🔥🧨🚒 analysis as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 7.2

Week 2: 5.7 📈 Week 3: 9.2 📉 Week 4: 5.8 📈

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader