NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 5

Week 4 is in the books, and we allllllmost had our first obituary of the season. A couple of decent candidates are the Giants and Falcons, but we'll hold off for now. Let's just get right to the hierarchy.

16) Giants (0-4): The Giants have scored 47 points this year, or 11.8 per game. The next-closest team to them, scoring-wise, is the Jets, who have scored 65 points.

The Giants were always supposed to be really bad this year, but their extreme offensive futility was unexpected. They have good skill position players, at least on paper, with Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, and Evan Engram, to go along with an improved OL (a low bar for improvement there, to be clear). With Barkley out, the entire offense has become flat.

Daniel Jones has been bad, by the way. He has thrown 2 TDs vs. 5 INTs, he's been sacked 14 times, and lost 2 fumbles. He's been Carson Wentz, minus the occasional good play.

Last week: 16

15) Football Team (1-3): After the Football Team's loss to the Ravens, a report emerged from Ian Rapoport that Dwayne Haskins could be benched.

Haskins' agent wasn't happy about that. He's right! But also, bench Haskins for whom? Sucky Kyle Allen? What does that achieve? You're not going anywhere anyway. You may as well see what your 2019 first round pick can do over an extended period. Even if you're part of the new coaching staff and you really don't like Haskins, all Kyle Allen is going to do for you is lose more games, while Haskins' value to other teams plummets. Maybe try to build up his value, trade him, and then draft someone else? But to just bench him for Kyle Allen? This organization is so dumb.