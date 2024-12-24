More Sports:

December 24, 2024

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 17 edition

Do the Eagles still hold the conference's top spot after their loss to the Commanders?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122424JonathanGannon Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images

Jonathan Gannon's defense choked in an elimination game. 🤔

Week 16 of the NFL season is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles' run at the No. 1 spot is already over. We have one new obituary this week, the Jonathan Gannon- and Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals.

051020CardinalsLogo2020

Obituary: Cardinals (7-8)

At one point this season the Cardinals were 6-4, they were leading the NFC West, and Jonathan Gannon was getting a little buzz as a possible NFL Head Coach of the Year candidate. And then... (fart noise). They lost four of their last five games, punctuated by Gannon's defense giving up 36 points to a Panthers team that was averaging 17.6 points per game heading into the matchup.

During that five-game stretch, Kyler Murray threw some of the most asinine passes of the season, like this...

And this...

Murray's career record in November, December, and January fell to 13-27 (0.325) vs. 22-17-1 (0.563) in September and October.

Gannon's career record is now 11-21 (0.344), which probably isn't quite bad enough to get him fired, but one more bad season in 2025 would likely result in the end of his tenure in Arizona and move from Murray at quarterback to someone else. Gannon is beginning to get some heat from the locals:

Oh hey, a Gannon defense turtling in a big game? Sounds familiar! (Side note: It's kind of funny that a Week 16 matchup against the 3-11 Panthers is considered a big game out there, but I suppose it would be for a team with one winning season in the last nine years.)

Graveyard

GraveyardAfterCardinals2024

Hierarchy

051020seahawksLogo2020

9) Seahawks (8-7): With the Cardinals faltering, the Seahawks took control of the NFC West at 8-5, until they dropped two straight home games to the Packers and Vikings. Now? Their playoff hopes have narrowed significantly, as they more or less need a Rams loss to the Cardinals Week 17 to stave off elimination.

When you need Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon to save your season, you're screwed.

Last week: 8

051020FalconsLogo2020

8) Falcons (8-7): Michael Penix didn't have to do much in his NFL starting debut against the pathetic Giants, but he got his first win under his belt, and this trash team reassumed the lead in the NFC South with the Bucs' bad loss in Dallas.

Last week: 10

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

7) Buccaneers (8-7): The Bucs' remaining two games are against the 4-11 Panthers and the completely cooked 5-10 Saints. If they can't take care of business they don't belong in the playoffs, obviously, but they also need a Falcons loss because the Falcons swept them this season. The Falcons' remaining games are at the Commanders on Sunday Night Football and at home against the Panthers.

The Bucs had a crazy ending against the Cowboys Sunday night, in case you missed it:

Baker Mayfield is low key one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch in the NFL.

Last week: 5

031222CommandersLogo2022

6) Commanders (10-5): This team has Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin and not much else. And yet, they're 10-5 and they're very likely going to the playoffs. If they can find a way to build a roster around Daniels and Daniels can stay healthy, they're going to be a nightmare.

Last week: 7
051020RamsLogo2020

5) Rams (9-6): The Rams are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the NFL, with the third-longest winning streak:

• Vikings: Won 8
• Chiefs: Won 5
Rams: Won 4
• Commanders: Won 3
• Bengals: Won 3

If they beat the Cardinals at home on Sunday, they can clinch the NFC West with a Seahawks loss or a "strength of victory" tiebreaker over the Seahawks, as noted above.

Last week: 6
051020PackersLogo2020

4) Packers (11-4): The Packers are another hot team, winning five of their last six, with the one loss on the road to the Lions. Their last four wins have all been by double-digit points by a combined score of 132-40. They've scored at least 30 points in five straight games, and all four of their losses this season have been to teams that all have at least 12 wins.

Last week: 4

051020EaglesLogo2020

3) Eagles (12-3): The Giants cut Daniel Jones a month ago. He was available to every team in the league, and the Vikings signed him. So let's circle back to that debate now that we've seen Kenny Pickett play a game for the Eagles.

Last week: 1

051020VikingsLogo2020

2) Vikings (13-2): I think we've all been waiting for this team to come back down to earth and start losing some games, but, you know, they just... haven't. Still, it's worth noting that the Vikings' 8-game winning streak has come against teams with a combined point differential of -432 (if we're counting the Bears twice)

  1. Colts: -41
  2. Jaguars: -119
  3. Titans: -133
  4. Bears: -59
  5. Cardinals: +2
  6. Falcons: -22
  7. Bears: -59
  8. Seahawks: -1

Credit the Vikings for handling lesser opponents, but they'll be tested the final two weeks against the Packers and Lions.

Last week: 3

051020LionsLogo2020
1) Lions (13-2): The Lions are fun.

I love that it fooled the announcers too.

Last week: 2

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions
Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Just In

Must Read

Government

Does Philly need a prison oversight board? Voters will decide

Philly Prison Oversight Board

Sponsored

Could Sixers' Jared McCain be back for the playoffs? We asked a doctor

McCain 10.31.24

Movies

How Philly took a starring role in holiday comedy 'Trading Places'

Trading Places Philly

Health News

Removing a splinter? Treating a wart? If a doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery

Surgery Billing

Family-Friendly

Dino sculptures that move are coming to the Expo Center in Oaks

jurassic quest oaks

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved