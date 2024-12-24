NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 17 edition

Week 16 of the NFL season is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles' run at the No. 1 spot is already over. We have one new obituary this week, the Jonathan Gannon- and Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals.





Obituary: Cardinals (7-8)

At one point this season the Cardinals were 6-4, they were leading the NFC West, and Jonathan Gannon was getting a little buzz as a possible NFL Head Coach of the Year candidate. And then... (fart noise). They lost four of their last five games, punctuated by Gannon's defense giving up 36 points to a Panthers team that was averaging 17.6 points per game heading into the matchup.

During that five-game stretch, Kyler Murray threw some of the most asinine passes of the season, like this...

And this...

Murray's career record in November, December, and January fell to 13-27 (0.325) vs. 22-17-1 (0.563) in September and October.

Gannon's career record is now 11-21 (0.344), which probably isn't quite bad enough to get him fired, but one more bad season in 2025 would likely result in the end of his tenure in Arizona and move from Murray at quarterback to someone else. Gannon is beginning to get some heat from the locals:

Oh hey, a Gannon defense turtling in a big game? Sounds familiar! (Side note: It's kind of funny that a Week 16 matchup against the 3-11 Panthers is considered a big game out there, but I suppose it would be for a team with one winning season in the last nine years.)

9) Seahawks (8-7): With the Cardinals faltering, the Seahawks took control of the NFC West at 8-5, until they dropped two straight home games to the Packers and Vikings. Now? Their playoff hopes have narrowed significantly, as they more or less need a Rams loss to the Cardinals Week 17 to stave off elimination. When you need Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon to save your season, you're screwed. When you need Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon to save your season, you're screwed. Last week: 8 8) Falcons (8-7): Michael Penix didn't have to do much in his NFL starting debut against the pathetic Giants, but he got his first win under his belt, and this trash team reassumed the lead in the NFC South with the Bucs' bad loss in Dallas.

Last week: 10

7) Buccaneers (8-7): The Bucs' remaining two games are against the 4-11 Panthers and the completely cooked 5-10 Saints. If they can't take care of business they don't belong in the playoffs, obviously, but they also need a Falcons loss because the Falcons swept them this season. The Falcons' remaining games are at the Commanders on Sunday Night Football and at home against the Panthers.

The Bucs had a crazy ending against the Cowboys Sunday night, in case you missed it:

Baker Mayfield is low key one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch in the NFL.