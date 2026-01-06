NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Are we headed for another Seahawks-Broncos Super Bowl?

For some, it might feel like yesterday, but 12 Februaries ago the Seahawks and Broncos met in the Super Bowl.

Peyton Manning and the Broncos would probably like to forget it, as Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense put the smack down on Denver in a 43-8 rout at MetLife Stadium in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Why is this relevant? Because history could repeat, as the Seahawks and Broncos are the No. 1 seeds for their respective conferences and, if they meet those seeding expectations, will battle again to decide a champion – this time on the opposite coast in Santa Clara.

Both are off this week as the playoffs begin. And with the regular season over, it's time for our final power rankings before the end of the Super Bowl.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B.

Any given Sunday...Without further ado, our postseason power rankings:

1. Seattle Seahawks (14-3): Defense not exactly Legion of Boom level – but pretty darn close.

2. Denver Broncos (14-3): Not going to be easy for an opponent to win at Mile High.

3. New England Patriots (14-3): 10-win improvement from '24 makes HC Mike Vrabel front-runner for Coach of the Year.

4: Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4): Improved 9 wins from '24 as offense came around in second half, but tough matchup vs. Bills in Wild Card.

5. Los Angeles Rams (13-4): Key players returning from injuries make them very dangerous entering playoffs.

6. San Francisco 49ers (12-5): If they can overcome injuries on defense, Niners could be real threat. Big "if" though.

7. Houston Texans (12-5): When they were 0-3, all we heard was historical data about improbability of 0-3 teams making the postseason.

8. Chicago Bears (11-6): Question is: How much do you trust Caleb Williams in postseason atmosphere? Run game will be vital.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6): Have overcome major OL issues, will need QB Justin Herbert to be Superman to upset Patriots.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6): Defense is key but can't pitch shutouts every week in postseason. Gonna need offense to come through.

11. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1): Could be sleeper team entering playoffs if QB Jordan Love is good to go.

12. Buffalo Bills (12-5): Would anyone be shocked if Bills knocked off 3-seeded Jags in Wild Card round?

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): How much magic does QB Aaron Rodgers have left? Steelers will need every bit of it vs. Texans' lethal defense.

14. Detroit Lions (9-8): With better health, some upgrades, should be right back in the mix in 2026.

15. Baltimore Ravens (8-9): Sometimes, the better team doesn't always win. Story of Ravens' season – and why they're not in playoffs.

16. Minnesota Vikings (9-8): Ended on 5-game win streak to finish with winning record, but really need QB to make strides in '26.

17. Indianapolis Colts (8-9): HC Shane Steichen, GM Chris Ballard will return, but will QB Daniel Jones come back as impactful after Achilles surgery?

18. New Orleans Saints (6-11): Would've beaten Atlanta with a healthy WR Chris Olave. Should compete for NFC South title next year.

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9): Double-digit underdogs AT HOME to Rams in Wild Card tells you all you need to know.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9): Must make staff changes this offseason after colossal second-half meltdown.

21. Atlanta Falcons (8-9): Turning to Matty Ice to get franchise back in right direction? Interesting...

22. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1): Will be on their fourth DC in four years after firing Matt Eberflus.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11): Not as far from contention as it might seem, but have to make better offseason additions.

24. Miami Dolphins (7-10): Smart move to keep HC Mike McDaniel, but really need upgrade in trenches along with new QB.

25. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11): Sometimes, one crappy season can be good – Chiefs will have 9th overall pick.

26. Washington Commanders (5-12): Focus on offseason has to be getting younger, more explosive, keeping QB Jayden Daniels healthy.

28. Cleveland Browns (5-12): This team feels years away from being years away from contention.

27. Tennessee Titans (3-14): First big decision for GM Mike Borgonzi will be finding right HC.

30. Arizona Cardinals (3-14): Will undergo more change this offseason than nearly every other NFL team.

31. New York Giants (4-13): More than ever, Giants need to hit on new HC. Track record suggests they won't.

29. New York Jets (3-14): Coached by a former Pro Bowl CB, became first team in NFL history to go entire season without an INT. Oh, the irony.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14): We're gonna find out what kind of team-builder Tom Brady is.

