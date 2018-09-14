NFL Films names Eagles No. 1 touchdown celebrating team of 2017

The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles scored an NFL-best 53 touchdowns during the regular season, many of which came in blowouts. In the playoffs, they tacked on 11 more. As such, they had a lot of opportunities to celebrate.

Apparently, NFL Films recorded a show to run at some point on NFL Network on the Top 10 list for end zone celebrations of 2017. The Eagles were the clear and obvious choice for the No. 1 spot. It was fun watching the following clip of the Eagles' many, many celebrations last season.





"Nah nah, not the cha cha. We doin' the Electric Slide," lol.

My personal favorite was Kenjon Barner's lone touchdown of the season, when he cracked the safe, gave money to his friends, and they all made it rain.

And yes, I'm short on time to write something more substantial this morning. ;)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader