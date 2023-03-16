More Sports:

March 16, 2023

2023 NFL free agency live tracker, open thread

It appears that Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay may be returning to the Eagles after all and Fletcher Cox re-signed with the Birds. Stay update on the latest news and rumors for the team while chatting about the Birds.

By Shamus Clancy
Free agency continues to ramble on for the Eagles. It appeared that the team as set to released Darius Slay, but, as of right now, it looks like the Pro Bowl cornerback will be in Philadelphia this season. Franchise mainstay Fletcher Cox will be back after a seven-sack season, returning on a one-year deal worth $10 million. For guys who are leaving, Miles Sanders signed with the Panthers on a four-year deal worth $25 million

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson remains unsigned, however, and his future is what Eagles fans will be playing close attention to as this week continues. 

As things keep chugging along, follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles:

Shamus Clancy
