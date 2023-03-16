2023 NFL free agency live tracker, open thread

Free agency continues to ramble on for the Eagles. It appeared that the team as set to released Darius Slay, but, as of right now, it looks like the Pro Bowl cornerback will be in Philadelphia this season. Franchise mainstay Fletcher Cox will be back after a seven-sack season, returning on a one-year deal worth $10 million. For guys who are leaving, Miles Sanders signed with the Panthers on a four-year deal worth $25 million.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson remains unsigned, however, and his future is what Eagles fans will be playing close attention to as this week continues.

As things keep chugging along, follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles:


