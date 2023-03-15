More Sports:

March 15, 2023

2023 NFL free agency: live tracker, open thread

The Eagles have brought back All-Pro James Bradberry and fan-favorite Boston Scott in free agency. Stay update on the latest news and rumors for the team while chatting about the Birds.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2023.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency continued to be a noteworthy one for the Eagles on Tuesday. The Birds are bringing in talented, yet oft-injured, running back Rashaad Penny from Seattle. The Giant Killer himself, Boston Scott, is back on a one-year deal. James Bradberry is returning to Philly as well, taking a discount to do so, too. 

With safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson still unsigned, the possibility of a Darius Slay trade looming and whatever else general manager Howie Roseman has up his sleeve, I expect another busy day for the Eagles. 

The NFL's new league year will commence at noon on Wednesday. As that comes, follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles:

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Free Agency NFL Rumors

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple graduate student union votes to approve contract, officially ending strike
Temple ratify contract

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Health Insurance

Prior authorization, a system that harms and frustrates patients, may be reined in
Prior authorization health care

Phillies

Season preview: Phillies have the best catcher in baseball, and it's a big advantage
JT_Realmuto_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese25.jpg

TV

Patti LaBelle teams up with Billy Porter on Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam'
Patti LaBelle That's My Jam

Entertainment

Jam out to classic rock tribute bands at Craft Hall this spring
craft hall tribute band series

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved