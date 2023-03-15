2023 NFL free agency: live tracker, open thread

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency continued to be a noteworthy one for the Eagles on Tuesday. The Birds are bringing in talented, yet oft-injured, running back Rashaad Penny from Seattle. The Giant Killer himself, Boston Scott, is back on a one-year deal. James Bradberry is returning to Philly as well, taking a discount to do so, too.

With safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson still unsigned, the possibility of a Darius Slay trade looming and whatever else general manager Howie Roseman has up his sleeve, I expect another busy day for the Eagles.

The NFL's new league year will commence at noon on Wednesday. As that comes, follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles: