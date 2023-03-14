More Sports:

March 14, 2023

Report: Eagles re-sign RB Boston Scott

Eagles running back Boston Scott is re-signing with the team.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Boston-Scott-TD-Eagles-Giants-Week-18-NFL-2022.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles RB Boston Scott

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed running back Boston Scott to a one-year deal worth "about $2 million," according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Scott has now been with the Eagles since 2018, often filling in for an injured Miles Sanders, usually against the Giants. In 2022, he carried 54 times for 217 yards (4.0 YPC) and 3 TDs, and didn't do much as a receiver (five catches for 15 yards).

With the return of Scott and the addition of Rashaad Penny, it appears as though Miles Sanders' time with the Eagles is coming to an end. Penny will likely be the early down back, Scott his backup, and Kenny Gainwell will be the third-down back, with Trey Sermon kinda hanging around as depth.

Depth chart updated here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Boston Scott

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple graduate student union votes to approve contract, officially ending strike
Temple ratify contract

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Health Insurance

Prior authorization, a system that harms and frustrates patients, may be reined in
Prior authorization health care

Phillies

Season preview: Phillies have the best catcher in baseball, and it's a big advantage
JT_Realmuto_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese25.jpg

TV

Patti LaBelle teams up with Billy Porter on Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam'
Patti LaBelle That's My Jam

Entertainment

Jam out to classic rock tribute bands at Craft Hall this spring
craft hall tribute band series

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved