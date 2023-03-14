Report: Eagles re-sign RB Boston Scott

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed running back Boston Scott to a one-year deal worth "about $2 million," according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Scott has now been with the Eagles since 2018, often filling in for an injured Miles Sanders, usually against the Giants. In 2022, he carried 54 times for 217 yards (4.0 YPC) and 3 TDs, and didn't do much as a receiver (five catches for 15 yards).



With the return of Scott and the addition of Rashaad Penny, it appears as though Miles Sanders' time with the Eagles is coming to an end. Penny will likely be the early down back, Scott his backup, and Kenny Gainwell will be the third-down back, with Trey Sermon kinda hanging around as depth.

Depth chart updated here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader