January 17, 2021

Sunday NFL Divisional Round open thread

Live updates as the Saints take on the Bucs and the Browns look to knock off the Chiefs

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
"C'mon Tom!"

Day 1 of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is in the books, with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills advancing to the Conference Championship Games, and the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens having their seasons come to a close.

The Eagles can now interview Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley if they so choose.

On Sunday, the NFL playoff schedule looks like this: 

  1. Browns at Chiefs, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
  2. Buccaneers at Saints, FOX, 6:40 p.m.

Of note is that the Eagles have reported interest in three assistant coaches in those two matchups. They are:

  1. Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs OC
  2. Mike Kafka, Chiefs QB coach
  3. Todd Bowles, Buccaneers DC

You can find our Eagles head coaching tracker here. And in case you missed our Divisional Round picks, you can find them here

MORE: Making sense of the Wentz drama: A 'rogue' QB, a 'pissing match' with Pederson and no accountability

Feel free to discuss the games in the comment section below and follow along in our live tracker.

