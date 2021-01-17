Sunday NFL Divisional Round open thread

Day 1 of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is in the books, with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills advancing to the Conference Championship Games, and the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens having their seasons come to a close.





The Eagles can now interview Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley if they so choose.

On Sunday, the NFL playoff schedule looks like this:

Browns at Chiefs, CBS, 3:05 p.m. Buccaneers at Saints, FOX, 6:40 p.m.

Of note is that the Eagles have reported interest in three assistant coaches in those two matchups. They are:

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs OC Mike Kafka, Chiefs QB coach Todd Bowles, Buccaneers DC

