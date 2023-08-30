More Sports:

August 30, 2023

Report: Vikings are waiving Jalen Reagor

Just a day after talk of him being trade, the Vikings have waived Jalen Reagor, who the Eagles took in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Reagor-Vikings-Eagles Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Former first-round pick wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Just a day after rumors swirled saying that teams were making trade calls for him, the Vikings have waived Jalen Reagor, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The Eagles, who selected Reagor in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, traded Reagor to the Vikings last August for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional pick that is on its way to being a fifth-round selection. According to PhillyVoice's own Jimmy Kempski, Reagor needed to one of the following benchmarks in 2022 or 2023 for that pick to be a fourth rounder: 50 catches, 500 receiving yards or five touchdowns. That's not happening at this point. 

Reagor will go down in history as the guy drafted right before the Vikings' Justin Jefferson, who looks to be on a Hall of Fame trajectory already. Reagor can't control where he was drafted, but regardless of who was picked around him, he did not come close to the standards of a first-round wide receiver. 

