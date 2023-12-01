More Sports:

December 01, 2023

NFL rumors: Eagles expected to have interest in signing TE Zach Ertz

It seems like the Eagles have the inside track at bringing back a key member of the Eagles Super Bowl title team.

By Evan Macy
Zach_Ertz_4_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

It comes as no surprise whatsoever that, after clearing waivers, the Eagles have some interest in signing Zach Ertz.

Ertz was traded to the Cardinals back when Arizona looked like a Super Bowl contender and the Eagles didn't in 2021. The veteran, Ertz, wanted a chance for one last title before retiring and his understudy, Dallas Goedert, had assumed the role as the TE1 with the rebuilding Eagles.

The Birds were ahead of schedule, making it to the Super Bowl last season while Ertz and the Cardinals struggled. In parts of three seasons in Arizona, Ertz played pretty well, catching 130 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns in 28 games.

At 33, he has a little left in the tank, and the Eagles have an obvious need.

Goedert is working his way back from a broken forearm, while Grant Calcaterra is dealing with a knee injury. Both tight ends were limited in practice Friday. Ertz would likely slot in as a No. 2 guy, a role currently held by Jack Stoll.

There was an outcry from fans and former Eagles alike to bring back Ertz, a key member of the 2017-18 Super Bowl team and a beloved member of the Philly community. Looks like they could get their wish.

