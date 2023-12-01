NFL rumors: Eagles expected to have interest in signing TE Zach Ertz

It comes as no surprise whatsoever that, after clearing waivers, the Eagles have some interest in signing Zach Ertz.

Ertz was traded to the Cardinals back when Arizona looked like a Super Bowl contender and the Eagles didn't in 2021. The veteran, Ertz, wanted a chance for one last title before retiring and his understudy, Dallas Goedert, had assumed the role as the TE1 with the rebuilding Eagles.

The Birds were ahead of schedule, making it to the Super Bowl last season while Ertz and the Cardinals struggled. In parts of three seasons in Arizona, Ertz played pretty well, catching 130 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns in 28 games.

At 33, he has a little left in the tank, and the Eagles have an obvious need.

Goedert is working his way back from a broken forearm, while Grant Calcaterra is dealing with a knee injury. Both tight ends were limited in practice Friday. Ertz would likely slot in as a No. 2 guy, a role currently held by Jack Stoll.

There was an outcry from fans and former Eagles alike to bring back Ertz, a key member of the 2017-18 Super Bowl team and a beloved member of the Philly community. Looks like they could get their wish.

