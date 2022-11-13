NFL Sunday open thread, Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles don't play until Monday, when they'll face the Washington Commanders in primetime. Until then, for those of you who would like to discuss the rest of the action around the NFL, you may hate on whatever other teams bother you here.

In case you missed our Week 10 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 10 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

Seahawks at Buccaneers (9:30 a.m., in Munich) Broncos at Titans Browns at Dolphins Lions at Bears Texans at Giants Jaguars at Chiefs Vikings at Bills Saints at Steelers

Later games

Colts at Raiders Cardinals at Rams Cowboys at Packers

Primetime

Chargers at 49ers (SNF)

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below.





