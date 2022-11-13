Week 10 non-Eagles rooting guide

Philadelphia Eagles fans will have to wait for the main event on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, but in the meantime they can sit back and enjoy their Sunday appetizer slate of games. Here are the results around the rest of the league that would be best for the Birds this Sunday. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The Cowboys and Giants both had their byes Week 9, and they watched as the Eagles gained a half game on them in the standings, while the Commanders fell back a bit. Let's update:

NFC East W L GB Eagles 8 0 - Cowboys 6 2 2 Giants 6 2 2 Commanders 4 5 4.5



• Cowboys at Packers (4:25 p.m.): The Cowboys are 4.5-point road favorites against the reeling Packers, who are a mess both on and off the field.



• Texans at Giants (1:00 p.m.): This is only the third game this season that the Giants are favored:

Week 1, at Titans: 5.5-point dogs Week 2, vs. Panthers: 1-point dogs Week 3, vs. Cowboys: 1-point favorites Week 4, vs. Bears: 3-point favorites Week 5, "at" Packers: 9-point dogs Week 6, vs. Ravens: 5-point dogs Week 7, at Jaguars, 3-point dogs Week 8, at Seahawks, 3-point dogs

They're only 4.5-point favorites against Houston, which might be the worst team in the NFL.

The 1 seed

• Vikings at Bills (1:00 p.m.): The Eagles hold a one-game lead (plus a head-to-head tiebreaker) over the Vikings for the 1 seed. Still, it would be ideal for the Eagles to put some more distance between themselves and Minnesota.



Matchup watch

• Chargers at 49ers (SNF): I've noted that the 49ers are perhaps a troublesome matchup for the Eagles because they have a lot of really good offensive skill players who break a lot of tackles while the Eagles struggle with tackling. As such, if the Niners don't make the playoffs, that would be good for the Eagles.



Draft positioning

• Saints at Steelers (1:00 p.m.): If the season ended right now (it doesn't), the Saints' first-round pick, owned by the Eagles, would be sixth overall, up from eighth overall a week ago. Let's fire up the mock draft simulator each week just for fun:

Pick No. 6: Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama Pick No. 31: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Pick No. 63: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama Pick No. 95: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse Pick No. 197: Mike Morris, DL, Michigan Pick No. 227: Isaiah Land, Edge, Florida A&M

• Seahawks at Buccaneers (9:30 a.m.): The Saints have (mostly) been very bad this season, and they are coming off a loss in primetime to the Baltimore Ravens. Still, the Eagles are going to need a team other than New Orleans to win the NFC South, and it certainly doesn't look like that team is going to be the Falcons (4-6) or the Panthers (3-7). Hold your nose and root for Tom Brady.

There are some other teams with bad records near the top of the draft order who could be jockeying for position with that Saints pick. It's better if these teams win:

Broncos at Titans (1:00 p.m.) Browns at Dolphins (1:00 p.m.) Jaguars at Chiefs (1:00 p.m.)

And then there are some games in which a bad team is playing another bad team:

Lions at Bears (1:00 p.m.) Colts at Raiders (4:05 p.m.) Cardinals at Rams (4:25 p.m.)

I don't have a strong opinion on who the better choice is to win those games, as the Saints pick will be helped either way.

Teams on their bye week: Bengals, Patri*ts, Jets, Ravens.



