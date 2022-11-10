Eagles report cards through the first half of the season: Offense edition

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the 2022 season with raised expectations, which they have exceeded, and then some. Through the first half-ish part of the season (the NFL season is at its midway point; the Eagles have played 8 of 17 games), the team has a perfect 8-0 record, and are very clearly Super Bowl favorites in the NFC.

A month or so ago, we handed out individual grades at the (sort of) quarter mark of the season. We'll leave those up, and add to them with our second quarter grades.



QB Jalen Hurts

• First quarter of the season: As a passer, Hurts is 82 for 123 for 1,120 yards (9.1 YPA), with 4 TDs, and 2 INTs (only 1 that was on him), for a QB rating of 99.6. He has also added 205 yards and 4 TDs on the ground.

In each of the Eagles' first four games this season, Hurts has won in different ways. Week 1 he beat the Lions' blitzes with his legs. Week 2 he sliced and diced the Vikings zone defense with accurate throws. Week 3 his poise was on full display during a sequence at the end of the first half. And in Week 4, he showed toughness and resolve bringing the Eagles back from a 14-0 deficit, with the highlight being a hard-nosed 4th down TD run.



If the season ended today (it doesn't) Hurts would be in the conversation for league MVP. If he continues to play at or near this level, the Eagles are probably Super Bowl favorites in the NFC.

Grade: A+

• Second quarter of the season: Over the last four games, Jalen Hurts is 81 of 116 (69.8%!) for 922 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, and a passer rating of 116.4. He also rushed for 121 yards and scored 2 TDs on the ground. In my opinion, he should be the leader in MVP consideration, above Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Grade: A+

• GPA: 4.0



RB Miles Sanders

• First quarter of the season: Sanders has carried 72 times for 356 yards (4.9 YPC) and 3 TDs. Those 356 rushing yards are third in the NFL, behind Saquon Barkley (463) and Nick Chubb (459). There are times when he leaves some meat on the bone, but he has looked fast and explosive this season.

Grade: B+

• Second quarter of the season: Last four games: 59 carries, 300 yards, 5.1 YPC, 3 TDs. Sanders is now seventh in the NFL in rushing. He has still not yet fumbled this season.



Grade: B+

• GPA: 3.3

RB Kenny Gainwell

• First quarter of the season: Gainwell has had his moments in pass protection. However, he has not come along as a receiver the way the team probably hoped he would have by now. As a runner, Gainwell has 15 carries for 52 yards (3.5 YPC) and 2 TDs. Designed touches for Gainwell have not been productive, as he has 21 receiving yards on 8 targets, including an INT after a dropped pass.



Grade: D+

• Second quarter of the season: Gainwell still isn't productive as a receiver, as he only had 4 catches for 24 yards over the last four games. It should be worth noting that he was only targeted 4 times, and he did score a TD as a receiver. He has also run the ball when called on, carrying 13 times for 70 yards (5.4 YPC) and a TD.



Grade: B



• GPA: 2.15

RB Boston Scott

• First quarter of the season: 10 carries, 29 yards 1 catch for 2 yards in a backup role to Sanders. Scott was also stuffed for a safety against the Commanders, though most backs wouldn't have had a chance either.



Grade: C

• Second quarter of the season: Scott has only played 28 snaps over the last four games. He has 14 carries for 42 yards (3.0 YPC) and 0 TDs during that span. The Eagles were interested in adding a running back to the rotation at the trade deadline, but were unable to get a deal done. That was more a reflection of the Eagles' running back depth than it was on Sanders.



Grade: C-

• GPA: 1.85



WR A.J. Brown

• First quarter of the season: Brown has been everything as advertised, and then some. He is a legitimate superstar receiver, capable of making plays at all three levels of the defense. 25 catches, 404 yards (16.2 YPC), and 1 TD. What were the Titans thinking? This is the best receiver the Eagles have had since Terrell Owens.



Grade: A+

• Second quarter of the season: Brown had an uneventful game against the Cardinals Week 5, mostly due to an odd gameplan, but he has been a star the last three games. 18 catches, 314 yards (17.4 YPC), 5 TDs the last four games, including a 6-156-3 effort against the Steelers.



Grade: A+



• GPA: 4.0

WR DeVonta Smith

• First quarter of the season: 63.5 percent of Smith's receiving yards this season came Week 3 against the Commanders, when he was a human highlight reel. Different guys stepping up and having big games will probably be the nature of the Eagles' receivers this season. 18 catches for 266 (14.8 YPC) and 1 TD.



Grade: A-

• Second quarter of the season: Smith caught 22 of 26 targets over the last four games, but they were mostly short throws. Despite an 84.6% completion percentage when passes have gone his way, Smith only has 176 yards. That's just 8.0 yards per catch, and 6.8 yards per target. I agree with Ben Solak here that the following play could have been a 92-yard TD to Smith against the Texans, but Hurts didn't pull the trigger.



I don't think Smith is having issues getting open down the field. The ball just hasn't gone his way as much as it has gone to Brown and Dallas Goedert.

Grade: B

• GPA: 3.35

WR Quez Watkins

• First quarter of the season: Watkins only has 4 targets this season, not including a pair of chunk plays on defensive pass interference calls. He has 2 catches for 69 yards on those 4 targets, including a bomb TD against the Vikings. The Eagles have not prioritized getting the ball to Watkins, though defenses still have to respect his deep speed.



Grade: C+

• Second quarter of the season: In the last four games, Watkins has 6 catches on 9 targets for 44 yards (7.3 YPC) and 0 TDs. 4.9 yards per target. On the season, Watkins only has 113 receiving yards, despite playing 323 snaps (40.4 per game). On the one hand, it's understandable that Watkins isn't getting many targets when he's playing alongside Brown, Smith, and Goedert. On the other hand, that's still a lot of snaps with very little production.



Grade: C-

• GPA: 2.0



WR Zach Pascal

• First quarter of the season: Pascal has fit in nicely as a "dirty work" receiver and special teamer, willing to do the little things that allow the other players to shine. However, unlike J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who formerly played the "enforcer" wide receiver role in the Eagles' offense, Pascal will actually catch the football when it comes his way. He has 6 catches on 7 targets for 39 yards, and 4 catches for first downs.



Grade: B

• Second quarter of the season: Pascal has continued on with the theme noted above in which he makes the plays when they come his way. Over the last three games, he has only gotten 3 targets, but he has made them count, making 3 catches for 65 yards and a TD. On the season he now has 9 catches on 10 targets for 104 yards and a TD.



Grade: B

• GPA: 3.0



TE Dallas Goedert

• First quarter of the season: Goedert was fifth in the NFL last season with 10.9 yards per target. Through four games, he is averaging 12.0 yards per target, which again puts him fifth in the NFL (among players with at least 10 targets). He remains one of the most efficient players in the NFL when the ball comes his way. We do have to ding him a bit for dropping a TD against the Jaguars that would have basically ended that game early.



Grade: B+

• Second quarter of the season: Goedert had 24 catches on 30 targets for 281 yards and a TD over the last four games, with an 8-100-1 effort against the Texans. He's physical, he can block, he can catch, and he can walk your dog.



Grade: A

• GPA: 3.65



TE Jack Stoll

• First quarter of the season: Watching the coaches film I always notice a nice block or two from Stoll in each game. He's a quality player within his limited role. He would have had a TD this season, but Hurts missed him badly on a shovel pass.



Grade: B

• Second quarter of the season: Stoll is actually starting to get a little more involved in the passing game. Well, relative to his regular usage, anyway. He had 4 targets, 2 catches, and 34 yards the last four games.



Grade: C+

• GPA: 2.65



TE Grant Calcaterra

• First quarter of the season: 1 catch for 40 yards against the Commanders in relief of a dinged-up Goedert. Calcaterra showed some run after catch chops on that play. He hasn't played enough snaps to evaluate his blocking yet, though he was bad in that area during the preseason.



Grade: Inc.

• Second quarter of the season: Calcaterra just hasn't played very much. 0 targets the last four games.



Grade: Inc.



LT Jordan Mailata

• First quarter of the season: Mailata has probably given up more pressure than any other player along the Eagles' line so far this year, and he has a bad PFF grade, which is silly given that he has played against a number of very good edge rushers without much help. Other teams around the league would kill to have their LT playing like Mailata has through the first four games.



Grade: B-

• Second quarter of the season: Mailata has had amazing improvement every season of his career, but that progression has stalled this season. More accurately, he has probably taken a step back. He has been beaten on occasion by speed rushers, most notably Jerry Hughes last Thursday, who had his way with Mailata at times, including two sacks on a 3-and-out drive. Mailata is dealing with a shoulder injury, which in theory should not affect his footwork. I'll respectfully disagree. When you have a painful upper body injury, it can affect how your lower body functions, and vice versa. The Eagles will have to hope he heals up at some point.



Grade: C

• GPA: 2.35



LG Landon Dickerson

• First quarter of the season: Dickerson's first four games of the 2022 season vs. his first four games of the 2021 season have been night and day.



Grade: B

• Second quarter of the season: Technically, this is from the first quarter of the season, but I don't think we properly gave Dickerson his due last time around.



The Eagles have such an athletic offensive line, with individual players capable of doing things at the second level or on the perimeter that others simply cannot, but there's also something to be said for a nasty, tone-setting bully like Dickerson.

Grade: B+

• GPA: 3.15



C Jason Kelce

• First quarter of the season: Remains capable of making plays at the second level and in front of screens that no other center in the NFL can.



Grade: A

• Second quarter of the season: Kelce's hustle fumble recovery against the Texans just sort of sums up what he is as a player. He was out in front of Hurts knocking guys out of the way to the point where Hurts was able to pick up a 3rd and 15 with his legs, before fumbling. Kelce was the lone Eagle in the area among a sea of red jersey and he came up with the football.



Grade: A

• GPA: 4.0



RG Isaac Seumalo

• First quarter of the season: This offseason, Seumalo recovered from a broken foot and made the transition from LG to starting RG. He was playing well when he hurt his ankle against the Jaguars. To be determined how serious that injury is. Seumalo does have durability concerns.



Grade: B

• Second quarter of the season: Seumalo is just a really steady, solid player with versatility.



Grade: B

• GPA: 3.0



RT Lane Johnson

• First quarter of the season: If you combined every DE who has to play against Lane Johnson into one guy, he'd be the most unproductive player in the NFL. Johnson completely negates everyone he faces. If a CB had the same level of success against WRs that Lane Johnson has against the best edge rushers in the game, that CB would be a perennial 1st team All-Pro and lock Hall of Famer. Why does Lane Johnson not get celebrated the same way? It's so weird. Forget this "Best RT in the NFL" crap. He's one of the best players in the NFL.



Grade: A+



• Second quarter of the season: Johnson got beaten by Jerry Hughes for a sack last Thursday night, ending his (unofficial) string of no sacks allowed since 2020. Technically, Hughes didn't get the sack on the play, but his quick win vs. Johnson moved Hurts off his spot and another player cleaned up, but Johnson was the clear responsible party. Going more than a season and a half as RT that the scheme constantly requires to play on an island is an incredible accomplishment.

Grade: A-



• GPA: 3.85



