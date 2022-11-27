NFL Sunday open thread, Week 12

The Philadelphia Eagles don't play until Sunday night, when they'll host the Green Bay Packers in front of a national audience in primetime. Until then, for those of you who would like to discuss the rest of the action around the NFL during the afternoon games, you may hate on whatever other teams bother you here.

In case you missed our Week 12 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 10 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

Buccaneers at Browns Bengals at Titans Texans at Dolphins Bears at Jets Falcons at Commanders Broncos at Panthers Ravens at Jaguars

Later games

Chargers at Cardinals Raiders at Seahawks Rams at Chiefs Saints at 49ers

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below.

