NFL trade rumors: Could Eagles make big swing, target Jonathan Taylor, Devin Bush, others?

It's cutdown day in the NFL and it's sure to be a very active day across the league, as final 53-man rosters are due by 4 p.m.

The Eagles have a history of being active on the trade market on this day (along with many other teams, too) and have memorably made trades involving Sam Bradford and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in recent years — two splashy trades that directly or indirectly led to Super Bowl runs.

The Bradford deal in 2016 cleared the path for second-overall pick Carson Wentz to start for the Eagles as a rookie, and the first round pick they netted wound up being Derek Barnett (they also got a fourth rounder from the Vikings that would become Josh Sweat). Barnett had a Super Bowl clinching fumble recovery and Wentz was the near MVP leading up to their title.

Last season the Birds made a trade with the Saints to bolster their secondary and all Gardner-Johnson did tie for the league lead in interceptions as the Eagles made their second Super Bowl run in half a decade.

With the roster loaded and the Birds poised for yet another year of contention, it would be illogical for Eagles GM Howie Roseman not to strike again, right?

Here are three big splashes they could make on cutdown day:

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

The Colts and Taylor are heading for a breakup and the rumors have been swirling for weeks now. At first glance this move doesn't make a whole lot of sense. The Eagles do not like spending money on running backs and Taylor is seeking a lucrative second contract, one Indianapolis isn't going to give him either. Philly also seems to be set at running back, ready to employ a committee approach with Rashaad Penny, D'Andre Swift and Kenny Gainwell splitting duties in the backfield.

However, if a trade with Indy included one of those backs and a mid-round pick, and Roseman and the Eagles were confident Taylor would play his contract year out before becoming a free agent, having a weapon like Taylor would undoubtedly lift the offense even more. A trade of Taylor seems imminent, and with no team eager to pony up a first round pick — or pay 10s of millions for Taylor, maybe the Eagles can pounce.

Devin Bush, LB, Seahawks

The Seahawks have a lot of linebacking depth and the Eagles do not. Bush was the 10th overall draft pick in 2019 and he's a veteran who can play all over the field and who can give the Birds' lackluster special teams unit a boost. Here's what Seahawks beat write Gregg Bell had to say on the former Steelers superstar (who is still just 25):

If Bush’s contract he signed as a free agent this spring didn’t guarantee he gets $2.99 million from the Seahawks this season, he could be cut. They may be trying to trade him now that [Jordyn] Brooks is back from his torn ACL to start with Wagner. Bush playing the first three quarters and getting a concussion covering a punt in the final preseason game, when all other veteran regulars were in sweatpants on the sidelines, makes one wonder. His concussion complicates trying to trade him. If he stays, they are paying a lot for what appears to be a part-time linebacker and special-teams player. [The News Tribune]

The Eagles know they'll have Nakobe Dean and Zack Cunningham but not much else at linebacker. It would make sense for them to bring someone in.

Cedric Wilson Jr., WR, Dolphins

And finally we look at a wide receiver, a position the Eagles are very strong, but thin at. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith representing perhaps the best 1-2 punch in football, there were no real impressive options emerging from training camp to back the two up on the outside. The team has Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus to hold down the fort in the slot, but nothing beyond that.

Down in Miami, trade rumors circulated during minicamp when their No. 3 receiver, Wilson, reported to camp. He's not only blocked by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, he's also fighting for playing time with Braxton Berrios and Chosen (formerly Robbie) Anderson. There wouldn't really be that same competition on Philly.

Wilson is bigger, at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and had 602 yards and six touchdowns two seasons ago in Dallas. He could probably be snatched for a late round pick.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports