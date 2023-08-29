More Sports:

August 29, 2023

NFL trade rumors: Vikings have received calls about Jalen Reagor

The Vikings are reportedly receiving inquiries about former Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020123JalenReagor Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Former Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor could be on his third team in as many years. Reagor, the Eagles' 2020 first-round pick, was dealt to the Vikings last August for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. It appears that Reagor may be on the move again, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

In 2022, Reagor played in 17 games for Minnesota, totaling 104 receiving yards on eight catches while also handling some punt return duties. 

PhillyVoice's own Jimmy Kempski reported back in February that the conditional pick in the Eagles-Vikings Reagor deal can become a fourth-round pick if he has any of the following benchmarks in 2022 or 2023: 40 receptions, 500 receiving yards or five touchdowns. If not, it will be a 2024 fifth-round pick.

