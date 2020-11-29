More Sports:

November 29, 2020

NFL live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 12

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles can't disappoint their fans this Sunday, at least on the football field anyway, as they'll host the Seattle Seahawks Week 12 on Monday Night Football.

On Thursday, the Eagles lost their NFC East lead, which they have held since after Week 4 this season, when the Washington Football Team beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The updated NFC East standings:

 NFC EastPct. GB 
 Football Team.364 
 Eagles.350 
 Giants.300 0.5 
 Cowboys.273 

For those of you who still care about the Eagles' chances of winning the division, the only NFC East game on the docket this Sunday is the New York Giants' matchup with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Currently, the Eagles remain the division favorites, according to TheLines.com, but that could change after this weekend. For the rest of you who are already embracing the tank, be sure to check out our Week 12 Eagles rooting guide.

Early games: 

  1. Giants at Bengals
  2. Panthers at Vikings
  3. Raiders at Falcons
  4. Chargers at Bills
  5. Titans at Colts
  6. Cardinals at Patri*ts
  7. Dolphins at Jets
  8. Browns at Jaguars

Later games:

  1. Saints at Broncos
  2. 49ers at Rams
  3. Chiefs at Buccaneers

Primetime:

  1. Bears at Packers (SNF)
  2. Seahawks at Eagles (MNF)

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.

