More Sports:

June 22, 2019

NHL Draft 2019 tracker, live stream, open thread: How will Flyers spend eight picks on Day 2?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Cam-York-Flyers-NHL-Draft-062219_USAT Anne-Marie Sorvin /USA Today Sports

Cam York is the Flyers' first round pick, a defenseman from California.

The Flyers had a pretty successful first round of the 2019 NHL Draft last night, adding not only defenseman Cam York — a dynamic and talented scoring blueliner — but also a second round pick as they moved back three spaces in the first round.

The Flyers have had a very busy offseason thus far, which is sure to continue as they have key players they'll need to re-sign when the offseason begins in a little over on week's time. But before free agency arrives, there's still the matter of the rest of the draft to attend to.

Philadelphia will make eight selections today as the draft continues from Round 2 through Round 7. Here's a breakdown of the picks the team has (as of noon Saturday):

RoundPickSelection
114D, Cam York
245 
365 
372 
4103 
6165 
6169 
7196 
7201 


Things recommence at 1 p.m. Eastern Saturday afternoon. Follow along with every pick, trade rumor and analysis of everything in our 2019 NHL Draft live chat/open thread below:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia NHL Draft Cam York

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Draft 2019: Sixers trade up to No. 20 to select Matisse Thybulle
Matisse-Thybulle-Draft_062019_usat

Music

XXL's Freshman Class of 2019 includes Philly rising star Tierra Whack
XXL freshman class Tierra Whack

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are falling (and fast)
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061819_usat

Infrastructure

Sansom Street in Center City to reopen Friday, nearly a year after water main break
Sansom Street Water Main

Children's Health

Vaginal irritation in pediatric girls: what you need to know
Girl Gynecologist Visit 06212019

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martínez is a finalist for the 2019 Basque Culinary World Prize
South Philly Barbacoa Basque Prize

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved