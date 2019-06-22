NHL Draft 2019 tracker, live stream, open thread: How will Flyers spend eight picks on Day 2?

The Flyers had a pretty successful first round of the 2019 NHL Draft last night, adding not only defenseman Cam York — a dynamic and talented scoring blueliner — but also a second round pick as they moved back three spaces in the first round.

The Flyers have had a very busy offseason thus far, which is sure to continue as they have key players they'll need to re-sign when the offseason begins in a little over on week's time. But before free agency arrives, there's still the matter of the rest of the draft to attend to.

Philadelphia will make eight selections today as the draft continues from Round 2 through Round 7. Here's a breakdown of the picks the team has (as of noon Saturday):

Round Pick Selection 1 14 D, Cam York 2 45 3 65 3 72 4 103 6 165 6 169 7 196 7 201





Things recommence at 1 p.m. Eastern Saturday afternoon. Follow along with every pick, trade rumor and analysis of everything in our 2019 NHL Draft live chat/open thread below:

