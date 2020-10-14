More Sports:

October 14, 2020

Live NHL free agency tracker, Day 6: Latest news, rumors surrounding the Flyers

By Evan Macy
46_Shayne_Gostisbehere_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

It's been almost a week of NHL free agency and the Flyers have been relatively quiet. Which makes sense. They don't particularly boast a ton of cap room — just over $5 million according to CapFriendly.com. And a large portion of that cash will likely be spent on necessary extensions to young players like Nolan Patrick and Phil Myers.

But you have to think the team will add a little more depth as it looks to improve on a relatively deep playoff run a year ago.

As of Wednesday morning, Philly's NHL roster has 12 forwards, seven defenseman and a pair of goalies for a total of 21 players. As we all know, it takes more than 21 players to get through an entire 82-game season, and pressuring top prospects like Morgan Frost and Cam York to make the leap to the pros is a tall order.

There will likely be moves made on the margins. But will they make a splash over the next few weeks, like sending offensive blue liner Shayne Gostisbehere packing in a wake of the team's signing of Erik Gustafsson? 

It seems as though it'll be a slow march toward finding the answer to that question. Luckily, we can help. Follow along with our free agency tracker below all day long to keep up with the latest rumors, trades and signings for the Flyers and across the NHL:

