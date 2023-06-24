More Sports:

June 24, 2023

NHL rumors: Flyers 'working to finalize' Kevin Hayes trade with Blues

The latest NHL report suggest that the Flyers are 'working to finalize' a Kevin Hayes trade with the St. Louis Blues.

Shamus Clancy
Kevin-Hayes-Flyers-Capitals-4.11.23-NHL.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hayes.

Danny Brière is working hard to remake the Flyers in his own image. After taking over as the franchise's official full-time general manager, Brière has dealt defenseman Ivan Provorov and trade rumors have swirled about Carter Hart, Scott Laughton, Travis Konecy and more.

It looks like the organization could be closer to dealing veteran center Kevin Hayes as well.

According to Jeremy Rutherford, a Blues reporter for The Athletic, St. Louis and the Flyers "are working to finalize" a trade for Hayes:

Hayes, entering his age-31 season, is under contract for the next two years at $7.1 million annually. 

Armed with two first-round picks ahead of this upcoming week's NHL Draft, I'd bet that if this Hayes deal goes through with the Blues, this still isn't the last move that Brière has up his sleeves. 

UPDATE:

Even bigger things could be on the way for the Flyers.

First comes a tweet from St. Lous reporter Andy Strickland, suggesting that not just Hayes, but Laughton, Travis Sanheim and Tony DeAngelo could be moved, too:

Then, Crossing Broad's Anthony San Filippo dropped this nugget:

Buckle up, folks. 

This is a developing story...

Three trades the Flyers should consider making

