December 31, 2019

Pennsylvania man, 21, dies in Adirondacks skiing incident

Nicholas Koch, 21, of Danville, Pennsylvania, died Dec. 23 while skiing in the Adirondacks at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, New York.

A Pennsylvania man died earlier this month in a skiing crash at Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks, New York State Police announced Tuesday.

Nicholas Koch, 21, of Danville, Montour County, died Dec. 23 while on the Lower Northway Trail of the Wilmington-based ski resort, one of the top destinations in the Northeast.

Authorities said Koch strayed off the trail and skied into a several trees. He was taken to the University of Vermont Health Center in Burlington, where he lated died of his injuries, according to PennLive

The incident occurred on the same day that a 23-year-old Virginia man died while skiing at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township, Pennsylvania. That victim struck a piece of snowblowing equipment, officials said.

Koch was at Whiteface Mountain with his family on the day he died. Troopers said his death remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has additional information is asked to call New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.

