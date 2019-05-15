More Sports:

May 15, 2019

Nick Foles helped former Eagles wide receiver on path to become a sports agent

Bryce Treggs during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex.

Nick Foles may be long gone to Jacksonville and selling his home in New Jersey, but he's still helping out people connected to the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

Former Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs officially announced his retirement this week, saying he's accepted a position at the sports agency firm Athletes First, which represents Nick Foles.


As it turns out, Treggs turned to Foles for a recommendation for the job. 

Treggs, 25, was an undrafted free agent out of California. He played one season with the Eagles in 2016 and served in the speed role during Carson Wentz's rookie year. The following year, Treggs spent the season with the Cleveland Browns and then returned briefly to the Eagles practice squad in 2018. 

RELATED: Former Eagles QB Nick Foles reveals favorite Philly restaurant

Other high-profile Athletes First clients include Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, Jamaal Charles, DeShaun Watson and Earl Thomas. 

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars this offseason, with a $25 million signing bonus and $50.125 million in guarantees. He's pretty much become a businessman in addition to a quarterback down in Florida, personally calling season ticket holders to make sure they're renewing their packages. 

Not to mention, he's a brand ambassador for Lululemon Men these days, too. It pays to be the Super Bowl MVP. 

