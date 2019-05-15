Nick Foles helped former Eagles wide receiver on path to become a sports agent

Nick Foles may be long gone to Jacksonville and selling his home in New Jersey, but he's still helping out people connected to the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

Former Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs officially announced his retirement this week, saying he's accepted a position at the sports agency firm Athletes First, which represents Nick Foles.





As it turns out, Treggs turned to Foles for a recommendation for the job.

Treggs, 25, was an undrafted free agent out of California. He played one season with the Eagles in 2016 and served in the speed role during Carson Wentz's rookie year. The following year, Treggs spent the season with the Cleveland Browns and then returned briefly to the Eagles practice squad in 2018.