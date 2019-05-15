Nick Foles helped former Eagles wide receiver on path to become a sports agent

May 15, 2019
Nick Foles may be long gone to Jacksonville and selling his home in New Jersey, but he's still helping out people connected to the Philadelphia Eagles organization.
Former Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs officially announced his retirement this week, saying he's accepted a position at the sports agency firm Athletes First, which represents Nick Foles.
Making the decision not to play anymore was very tough. The transition from football to a second career is by far the most challenging experience of my life...— Trigga (@BryceTreggs) May 14, 2019
Very thankful to accept a position at @AthletesFirst. My passion for football will never fade and I’m blessed that I get to stay involved with the business side of the sport. If you have any questions about what we do at A1, feel free to reach out.— Trigga (@BryceTreggs) May 14, 2019
As it turns out, Treggs turned to Foles for a recommendation for the job.
And HUGE shoutout to @NickFoles for vouching for my work ethic and character 🤝 https://t.co/uGkKTR4LIz— Trigga (@BryceTreggs) May 14, 2019
Treggs, 25, was an undrafted free agent out of California. He played one season with the Eagles in 2016 and served in the speed role during Carson Wentz's rookie year. The following year, Treggs spent the season with the Cleveland Browns and then returned briefly to the Eagles practice squad in 2018.
Other high-profile Athletes First clients include Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, Jamaal Charles, DeShaun Watson and Earl Thomas.
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars this offseason, with a $25 million signing bonus and $50.125 million in guarantees. He's pretty much become a businessman in addition to a quarterback down in Florida, personally calling season ticket holders to make sure they're renewing their packages.
That moment when @NickFoles calls you... pic.twitter.com/l56W7F4587— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) March 14, 2019
Not to mention, he's a brand ambassador for Lululemon Men these days, too. It pays to be the Super Bowl MVP.