Nick Foles will be the Eagles' Week 1 starting quarterback

In a quick, 21-second press conference Monday morning, Doug Pederson said that Nick Foles will be the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 starter at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday.

“After consideration, and everything, and about the football team, and this decision, Nick Foles is the starter Week 1, Pederson said. "My press conference will be tomorrow. I’ll answer questions at that time. But I wanted you to hear it from me. It is about the football team and the best interests of, you know, the 53. And Nick Foles will be my starter Week 1. Thank you.”

And so ends the mystery.

The Eagles will now be without their starting quarterback in Carson Wentz (ACL/LCL), their top wide receiver in Alshon Jeffery (rotator cuff), and a starting linebacker in Nigel Bradham (suspension).

