More Sports:

September 03, 2018

Nick Foles will be the Eagles' Week 1 starting quarterback

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090318NickFoles Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz will watch as Nick Foles straps up Week 1.

In a quick, 21-second press conference Monday morning, Doug Pederson said that Nick Foles will be the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 starter at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday.

“After consideration, and everything, and about the football team, and this decision, Nick Foles is the starter Week 1, Pederson said. "My press conference will be tomorrow. I’ll answer questions at that time. But I wanted you to hear it from me. It is about the football team and the best interests of, you know, the 53. And Nick Foles will be my starter Week 1. Thank you.”

And so ends the mystery. 

The Eagles will now be without their starting quarterback in Carson Wentz (ACL/LCL), their top wide receiver in Alshon Jeffery (rotator cuff), and a starting linebacker in Nigel Bradham (suspension).

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Foles Carson Wentz

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' initial 53-man roster is set, with analysis
090118HowieRoseman

Odd News

Dunkin' Donuts accidentally sent Eagles World Champion cups to stores in Massachusetts
Brady losing Super Bowl

Flyers

Flyers prospect Carter Hart has a very special reason for picking his new jersey number
083118_Carter-Hart

Celebrities

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Teresa Giudice sues Chief Keef over mixtape cover art
Teresa Giudice

History

What is Labor Day? How the working holiday came to be
Labor Day

Shopping

Shop the sales in Philly this Labor Day weekend
Stock_Carroll - Cherry Hill Mall

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.