More Events:

July 21, 2026

Ocean City's Night in Venice guide: Parade route, parking, fireworks and more

The 71st annual celebration returns Saturday with John Kruk and Randy Quaid as grand marshals, plus decorated boats, fireworks and a 'Stars, Stripes and Christmas Lights' theme.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Ocean City Night in Venice
Ocean City Night in Venice 2026 Provided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

Ocean City's Night in Venice returns Saturday with decorated boats, fireworks and this year's "Stars, Stripes and Christmas Lights" theme.

One of the Jersey Shore's biggest summer traditions returns Saturday when Night in Venice brings decorated boats, fireworks and thousands of spectators to Ocean City's bayfront.

Now in its 71st year, the annual celebration features a "Stars, Stripes and Christmas Lights" theme honoring America's 250th anniversary with a Christmas-in-July twist. Here's what to know before heading to Ocean City.

What's new this year?

Former Phillies All-Star John Kruk and actor Randy Quaid will serve as this year's grand marshals. Quaid, best known for playing Cousin Eddie in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," fits right in with the holiday theme.

Santa Claus also will join the parade, along with patriotic figures including Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross, George Washington, Martha Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

The boat parade begins at 6:30 p.m. near the Ocean City-Longport toll bridge before winding through the back bays and lagoons to Tennessee Avenue.

Where to watch

Most spectators line the bay at public street ends, where free grandstands will be available on a first-come, first-served basis between Battersea Road and Tennessee Avenue.

If you'd rather bring your own chairs, you can also watch from other public bayfront street ends or the bayside park at Second Street.

The Ninth Street Bridge is another popular viewing spot, though chairs aren't permitted on the bridge.

Parking and getting around

Free shuttle service begins at 4 p.m. from the Ocean City Municipal Airport, the Tennessee Avenue soccer fields and the Ocean City Community Center.

The shuttles drop riders near the parade route and return them to the parking lots afterward. If you're driving onto the island, expect heavier-than-usual traffic before and after the parade. Parking restrictions will be in effect in parts of the bayfront area throughout the day, and illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed.

Don't leave before the fireworks

Once the last boats pass, fireworks will launch from a barge in the bay north of the Ninth Street Bridge. The display is expected to begin between 9 and 9:30 p.m., depending on when the parade ends.

The best viewing spots are along the bayfront between the Ocean City-Longport toll bridge and 16th Street.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Ocean City Night in Venice Jersey Shore Boats Fireworks

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Scenic Wows

Scenic hidden wows in Jersey
Limited - Town of Bel air Main image

Bel Air, Maryland is the perfect destination for festivals, markets, and Main Street magic

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County sheriff's deputy allegedly took photos of nude people in custody

Bucks Sheriff Deputy

Ocean City

Ocean City's Night in Venice guide

Ocean City Night in Venice 2026

Health News

Taylor Farms lettuce test for cyclospora yielded false positive, FDA says

Cyclosporiasis outbreak FDA

History

Oscar Hammerstein II museum prepares for new education center

Oscar Hammerstein Museum renovation

Sponsored

Yarbo helps homeowners reclaim yards

Limited - Yarbo - Glen

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'would love to acquire' Mets top reliever

Mets-trade-deadline-Phillies-Luke-Weaver_072026

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved